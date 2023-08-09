Greek doctor on the health problems of Serbs in Greece | Magazine

Doctor Konstantinos Lazaridis, better known as Dr. Kostas, reveals which health problems Serbs most often encounter while vacationing in Greece.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

Doctor Konstantinos Lazaridis, better known as Dr. Kostas, is considered the favorite doctor of Serbian tourists who vacation in Halkidiki, especially on the Kassandra peninsula. known as the “first finger” of Halkidiki. He has an office in the center of Pefkohori, speaks Serbian very well, which is not strange because he is “naturalized” from Nišli. He graduated from the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Niš in 2003.

In an interview with “Blic”, he says that the clinic is a bit crowded, because there is more work in the height of the tourist season. When asked for which health problems Serbian tourists most often seek his medical help, he says that these are the following three problems:

“Since there are many people in this period, it is normal that there are more viral infections, but usually these are stomach and common viruses which last for several days and the tourists are soon fine. Also, hedgehogs are sometimes a problem here. In the end, people come to us because they relax too much and forget to get out of the water and that’s why we often have cases of sunstroke, very often! Fortunately, these are all simpler cases. We rarely have emergency cases that we send to the hospital for further treatment,” says Dr. Konstantinos Lazaridis for “Blic”.

Asked to offer the most important medical advice to Serbian tourists in Greece, Dr. Kostas tells everyone to drink a lot of water. “The advice is to they hydrate a lot, because we still have high temperatures. Then, to protect themselves from the sun! These are tips that are very important,” says Dr. Lazaridis.

Tourists pay nothing – under one condition

Tourists are often afraid to seek a doctor in a foreign country because they believe that the costs of treatment will be high. Even those who have paid travel health insurance shy away from it because they think that the money will be refunded only after returning to the country. However, Dr. Lazaridis tells them not to worry.

“Every tourist who pays for travel health insurance is insured and does not need to pay anything. We have cooperation with all insurance companies from Serbia, so when patients come to us, they just hand over their insurance and passport, and we refund all expenses afterwards. Tourists don’t pay anything in the office, they don’t even have to have cash or a card,” says Dr. Kostas Nišlija and reveals why he chose to work in Pefkohori, the place where there are the most Serbian tourists.

“I am your student, a Serbian student! I got my degree in Niš. When I graduated and finished my post-graduate studies, I came to you and I still come to Serbia. I had a great time living and studying there. I have good memories and that’s why I chose to work in a place where most Serbs come. It’s important: I will be very glad that everyone who comes to Pefkohori, to return home alive and well, to enjoy with us. Everything else will be as God wills it,” says Dr. Konstantinos Lazaridis.

BONUS VIDEO:

02:00 GREECE IS THE MOST UNSAFE COUNTRY IN EUROPE! Okanović revealed: They tightened the measures, now they don’t even look through their fingers at the Serbs Source: Kurir televizija

Source: Kurir television

(WORLD/Blic)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

