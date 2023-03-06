Domenica il primo ministro greco Kyriakos Mitsotakis published a message of apologies to the Greek population, assuming many responsibilities for the serious train accident that took place on Tuesday in Tempes, in the center of the country, in which 57 people died. In the last week in Greece, large protest demonstrations have been organized in various cities, above all to contest the poor state of the railway infrastructure, considered very backward and with technologies not up to par with a European country. Mitsotakis basically acknowledged the veracity of these criticisms, acknowledging the faults of Greek politics:

As prime minister I owe everyone, but especially the relatives of the victims, a big APOLOGY. Both personally and on behalf of all those who have governed the country for years. Because, indeed, in 2023 Greece it is not possible for two trains to run on opposite sides of the same track without anyone noticing.

The accident involved a freight train and a passenger train carrying about 350 people, including many university students, traveling in opposite directions on the same track: the manager of the Larissa station, responsible for the section of the railway where it occurred the accident, he was indicted for manslaughter on suspicion that his mistake contributed to it. However, Mitsotakis wanted to underline how a possible human error should not overshadow the major problems of the entire railway system:

We cannot, we do not want to and we must not hide behind human error. Had the telecommunications project been completed, this incident would have been virtually impossible. The fact that the digital control system will be fully operational in the coming months is no excuse. In reverse. The fact that we didn’t have time to complete it before the disaster struck pains me even more. Justice will quickly investigate the tragedy and hold us accountable.

He then announced a series of interventions for the modernization of the railway network, to be completed in a short time, and announced that he will ask for the help of the European Commission to obtain funding and introduce modern trains into the network. He also said that he will ask all parties to commit themselves to the formation of a “special commission” of inquiry which will have the task of investigating “the painful history of the Greek railways in the last twenty years”. “What hasn’t been done over the years must be done now and quickly,” he reiterated, adding that “we all know that the country’s railways are deeply damaged.”

The second part of his message focused instead on condolences for the victims and on the praise of the rescuers and survivors of the accident who worked to save other passengers.