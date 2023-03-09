by blogsicilia.it – ​​20 seconds ago

One of the criticisms leveled by those who are against concerts at the Greek Theater concerns the presence of the wooden roof used, moreover, for years, on the occasion of classical performances at the Greek Theatre. As reported by…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Greek theatre, the document from the Superintendency ordering coverage appeared 20 seconds ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».