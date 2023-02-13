“Green algae. The Forbidden Story” it is an environmental plea in the very center of Brittany agro-livestock. This is an investigation carried out by the journalist Inès Leraud based on interviews, classified documents, statements in the press, communiqués, etc. Following some cases of acute poisoning detected on some Breton beaches, Leraud traveled to the area to discover that lots of green algae were concentrated there, which, when they rotted, released hydrogen sulfide, a gas that can be lethal if inhaled. at certain levels.

The conclusion of the investigation, and therefore also of this book, is that the green algae that caused these deaths of animals and three people are the result of the large amount of manure that is generated in the intensive pig farms of this region of northern France. A devastating, controversial and simplistic conclusion that has been opening debates for a long time where it is known.

This comic published by Astiberri includes a lot of text and some simple drawings by Pierre Van Hove to accompany the investigation; it is often confusing to follow the story as the volume of information, the number of characters involved and the acronyms of multiple organizations in France is too great to process everything as the pages turn.

In addition, the story sins of being simplistic by showing only the version that interests the author to reach the indicated conclusion. For example, on page 67 it is stated that “GMO soybeans and corn treated with pesticides are imported through the Breton ports.” It does not mention that European legislation establishes very strict maximum residue limits for these pesticides and that daily controls are carried out in accredited laboratories to ensure compliance. Another example: on page 102 an anonymous farmer declares that “They sell us pesticides, fertilizers, animals and food. We can’t negotiate anything.” It is not true: in an integration system, the farmer provides the facilities and his work in exchange for a salary previously agreed with the integrating company. The integrating company provides the farmer with animals, feed and veterinary treatments.

I do not doubt that Inès Leraud’s purpose with this graphic essay is fair and laudable, but it is clearly tendentious and partial. Therefore, her conclusions should be questioned by readers who have a minimum of a critical spirit.