Green data centers for a more sustainable future Inbox

The infrastructure made available by WINDTRE uses 100% renewable energy

WINDTRE BUSINESS has started a partnership with Call2Net, a company specializing in innovative solutions in customer interaction. In particular, the consultancy has entrusted its IT systems to the WINDTRE B2B brand to support the outsourcing of the call centers of its client companies.

Indeed, through the WINDTRE BUSINESS connectivity, security, VoIP and Data Center voice services, Call2Net benefits from an integrated solution for managing its core business with a single interlocutor, which simplifies the management and maintenance of company systems.

The service is provided to Call2Net through the infrastructure managed by WINDTRE BUSINESS in the Siziano Data Center, which uses 100% renewable energy and is ISO14001 (Environmental Management) and ISO50001 (Energy Management) certified. Furthermore, the structure is in line with l’European Code of Conduct on Data Centre Energy Efficiency and uses patented solutions for energy management and cooling systems, which allow it to achieve annual average levels of PUE (Power Usage Effectiveness) equal to 1.35, among the lowest in the industry. There is also an internal team dedicated to monitoring the levels of greenhouse gas emissions.

The partnership with Call2Net confirms WINDTRE BUSINESS‘s strategy of offering complete and integrated services, which include both telecommunications solutions and IT infrastructures, to respond effectively to the needs of companies and public administrations. Furthermore, WINDTRE BUSINESS stands out for the choice of partners who meet the “green” requirements and are excellent from an environmental point of view.

Michael LucantonioHead of B2B Direct Sales at WINDTRE, said: “In recent years, the interest in technological services has grown hand in hand with the need to reduce the environmental impact, even in the data center industry.

In this direction, WINDTRE has adopted a strategy that associates a leading role in the telecommunications sector and in the supply of advanced services for companies and public administrations, with the adoption of best practices in the field of sustainability. An approach that confirms our commitment to a better use of energy and the reduction of climate-changing gas emissions. Indeed, WINDTRE has already reduced its CO2 emissions by 25% compared to 2020 and by 40% compared to 2017, with the aim of eliminating them by 2030.

Maurizio Baldini, Chief Information Officer of Call2Net said “In Call2Net we are proud of the strategic collaboration with the Siziano datacenter of WINDTRE BUSINESS, both for its focus on the digital transition and for the provision of sustainable technological services. Thanks to this partnership, we are achieving a significant reduction in the environmental impact of our IT processes, pursuing the goal of contributing to the construction of an eco-friendly digital future. Implementing state-of-the-art solutions allows us to optimize our operations, increase energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions. Furthermore, we are benefiting from greater reliability and security of our technological infrastructures: an additional added value for our customers.”