Home » Green deal, Weber’s great defeat slows down Meloni’s project for an alliance between the popular and the right
World

Green deal, Weber’s great defeat slows down Meloni’s project for an alliance between the popular and the right

by admin
Green deal, Weber’s great defeat slows down Meloni’s project for an alliance between the popular and the right

VILNIUS — «It is the greatest defeat of Manfred Weber». This phrase was repeated constantly yesterday at Strasbourg. Because the green light from the European Parliament to the text “Nature” has above all dealt a blow to the line of the president of the EPP. To the coveted right-wing alliance between the Popular Party and the Conservatives of Giorgia Meloni.

To understand, then, how much the outcome of this gun-cotton battle has changed the prospects and future balances of the European Union, we need to move to Vilnius.

See also  Coronavirus, the boom in vaccine purchases behind the Danish government's choice to say no to AstraZeneca

You may also like

Chefs Campinas 2023 on Sunday, 07/16 – MONDO...

Fire Breaks Out at Astilleros del Golfo in...

We must stand alongside Ahmad Manasra and his...

Ex Udinese – Handanovic is free: no renewal...

France, unsuccessful searches for a 2-year-old boy who...

Connected beyond borders, Chadian bloggers at #237BloggerSummit –...

Thailand, no breakthrough: senators close to the coup...

Serbs kicked out of accommodation in Greece |...

The Threat of F-16s to Ukraine’s Nuclear Security:...

Svitolina angry because she is not in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy