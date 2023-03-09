Home World Green economy, EU green light for new state aid regime
Green economy, EU green light for new state aid regime

Green economy, EU green light for new state aid regime

The European Commission has adopted the new framework for state aid to companies in response to the energy challenge and to adequately address the risks of industrial relocation to the United States and/or other third countries. The possibility of further national support measures for the needs related to the industrial transition to net zero emissions is extended: this concerns in particular the schemes to accelerate the deployment of renewable energy and energy storage and the schemes for the decarbonisation of production processes industry, which Member States can now set up until 31 December 2025. Furthermore, there are new measures, also applicable until 31 December 2025, to further accelerate investments in key sectors for the transition to a net-zero economy: it concerns the production of strategic equipment, in particular batteries, solar panels, wind turbines, heat pumps, electrolysers, use and storage of carbon capture, as well as the production of key components and for the production and recycling of related critical raw materials.

