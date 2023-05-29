GREEN-G The electric vehicle for waste collection, ecarry, promoted with full marks – Companies

After a year from its commissioning and ecarry, the innovative electric vehicle of GREEN-G totally Made in Italy, is ready to face its second tourist season.

ecarry is a silent vehicle, respectful of the environment, innovative but at the same time practical with minimum maintenance intervals and costs, and a worthy design in the best made in Italy style. And that’s exactly what Union Lido Cavallino-Treporti, the first five-star themed campsite in Europe, was looking for for an exclusive and innovative cleaning and waste collection service.

Therefore, after a year of daily use, the comments of the operators are more than enthusiastic. What stands out are the qualities of silence, ergonomics, low cab, ease of use, reliability and battery life. But the appreciation does not come only from the operators but also from the guests who appreciate the made in Italy style and the avant-garde choice of Union Lido which aims at their well-being.

The ecarry operating at Union Lido is also an example of perfect integration with a Rossi outfit, the result of a synergy that started right from the first stages of development of the ecarry project by Green-G Electric Vehicles, the automotive division of the Goriziane group of Villesse.

Equipped with Nickel-Manganese-Cobalt (NMC) lithium-ion batteries for an autonomy according to the WLTP cycle from 125 km to 250 km depending on the configuration, it is a fully electric 3.5-ton commercial vehicle designed and manufactured in Italy, ready for the future challenges of last mile logistics.