The government is ready to do battle against the new EU directive for green houses which, according to the latest drafts, would provide for a double tightening with the obligation to switch to energy class E for all residential properties in the 27 member countries by 2030 and , before 2033, to class D.

On Saturday, the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, thundered against Brussels, speaking of “yet another European choice” against Italy: “We will oppose, in the name of common sense and realism, as a government but above all as Italians: the house is a precious asset, the result of the sacrifices of a lifetime, a place of memories and affections».

Therefore, it is the concern double step – moreover softened compared to the first versions of the text (in which an intermediate junction was already established in 2027 and higher energy classes due to the double obligation) – which risks turning into a sting for the pockets of Italians. Because, as Salvini also recalled, citing ANCE data, over 9 out of 12.2 million residential buildings were built before the entry into force of the energy saving legislation and therefore would not be able to guarantee the performance required by the new rules.

From February 9, the discussion begins

The Swedish presidency of the EU would like to get the directive green light before the end of “its” semester, but the time could be longer. The next date to be circled in red on the calendar is February 9 when the text will arrive in the committee for industry, research and energy (Itre) together with the rain of amendments, over 1500, signed mostly by the center block – right-wing in the European Parliament – which ranges from the European People’s Party, to Ecr (European Conservatives and Reformists), passing through Identity and Democracy – among whose benches also sit the three parties of the government majority (FdI, Lega and Forza Italia) , clearly contrary to the diktat imposed by the proposed directive. Which, it must be said, leaves a certain national discretion on the path to achieving the final decarbonisation objectives, with the States called to develop their own plan for the renovation of the building stock, also through the identification of minimum energy performance standards in the sector residential. While the text is peremptory on the deadlines within which residential buildings must be renovated in a green key.

The criticisms of the majority

And it is on the double, stringent, binary, not on the basic aims, that the criticism from the majority forces, as Nicola Procaccini, MEP and national energy and environment manager of FdI explains: «We all agree on the final objectives that the provision pursues, but we contest the lack of flexibility and the timing that is imposed on the states. For this we will fight and we will try to build a transversal front, which can also reach the liberals, to bring the directive back on the path of common sense and support this path of energy efficiency and reduction of consumption, not with limits, thresholds and sanctions, but by promoting , financing and supporting incentives and more gradual pathways».