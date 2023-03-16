Green light from the European Parliament to the directive on the energy efficiency of buildings.

Yesterday was a landslide victoryto the European Parliament, for what it is in Italy has become, thanks to the unfounded controversies triggered by Salvini & friends, the controversial “green houses” Directive, which would then simply be the EPBD, Energy Performance of Buildings Directivea piece of legislation that fits into the broader European green transition project that has been struggling to be pursued for years.

The directive presented by the rapporteur and group colleague, Ciaran Cuffewas approved with 343 votes in favor and 216 against, now the ball will pass to the “trilogo”, i.e. the negotiation with the Council in the presence of the Commission, which will take place in the coming months and will give the definitive text. Text that will then pass by the various national parliaments, including ours, for transposition into law.

Yesterday’s vote takes over in our country an important valueboth because it establishes that the disinformation campaigns of our right, in defense of the status quo, at the European level leave the time they find, and because, despite the resistance of the fossil world, with this directive it is possible to concretely decrease the demand for fossil sources thanks to energy efficiency.

The one who approved the directive was a transversal majority, ranging from the left (left) to the popular (PPE, within which the Italian delegation of Forza Italia voted in disagreement with the group) passing through the socialists (S&D) and the European Greens. The liberals of Renew abstained, while he voted against the extreme right of ECR ​​(where the Brothers of Italy sits) and ID (where the League sits).

But the interesting thing about this affair are the fables that a certain political party has put around to foment the citizens against the European Union. From the one for which Europe wants to steal the house from the Italians, to that of the assets to that of the very high costs for the owners and tenants, passing through the fable of the devaluation of the houses. In short, a true collection of imaginative elements that penetrate the minds and hearts of many citizens who have been accustomed to believing without ever checking any information, let alone going to read the text of a directive. Here, if instead of believing the lies of those who lie by profession, one had the patience to verify what the text of the directive contains, one would realize that, article by article, all the hoaxes told in Italy do not correspond to any regulatory referencethat this text does not contain, does not foresee and does not hide, any obligation for private individuals and none of the dangers enunciated by the Italian right and extreme right.

In fact, the directive simply pursues a twofold objective: reduce energy bills and tackle energy poverty.

To the recurring question “Who is going to pay for all this?”the directive responds by explaining that various European funding instruments are available (Articles 9 and 15 of the directive), such as the Pnrr, where an entire chapter is dedicated to restructuring, the Social Fund for the climate and the Regional Funds.

One of the fairy tales that has taken hold in Italy is that of the over 12 million properties at risk as they are in class G. The figure estimated by the European Commission is quite different, and stands at between 3.1 and 3.7 million properties affected. Moreover, the new one classe G it will cover only the 15% of the worst performing buildings of the national building stock.

Different deadlines are also set for various types of buildings, and a considerable number of buildings are altogether free. Parliament’s position eases the burden on residential property owners, who could benefit from an additional period of time to comply with the new rules and provides exceptions, for example in case there is not enough manpower available to carry out the renovation works.

Monuments are not at all subject to the EPBD directive and Member States can exempt historic buildings from the renovation requirements (I invite non-believers or Salvini/Meloni believers to read article 16 of the directive) buildings undergoing assessment for historic status or those protected as part of a designated environment, as well as technical buildings, small dwellings, holiday homes or less used buildings.

Finally, on the umpteenth hoax concerning citizens who would be forced to move or sell their homes if they don’t renovate it, I point out that article 9 quotes verbatim: “It is up to the Member States to implement national restructuring plans (including aid plans), which will reflect the situation in that particular country to ensure that targets are set that are realistic. Member States must ensure that adequate social protections and financial support are available, in particular for vulnerable groups and people living in energy poverty who may not have the means to renovate their building. Member States may use exemptions for particular sectors of their building stock.

The reality, as you can verify by yourself, is very far from crap which are said. This Directive simply represents a good opportunity, if it is seized, to improve our real estate assets and save on consumption.