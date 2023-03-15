Case Green zero emissions within seven years. And more stringent efficiency requirements. For the January first 2030 all residential properties must be included in the energy class E. Three years later it will be mandatory to switch to class D. This was decided by the directive approved yesterday by the European Parliament. Europe’s turnaround on emissions from public and private buildings aims at restructuring the entire European building stock. But the political battle is still completely open. And the negotiations between the EU institutions are now ready to kick off. There reform of the directive for the energy efficiency of buildings was presented by the European Commission on December 15, 2021. The text approved yesterday is the one passed in the industry committee. But it is still far from being the definitive one. Let’s see in detail what Green Houses are, how much the interventions cost and what happens to the classes D and Emost affected by the measure.

Residential properties and new buildings

In the Energy Performance Building Directive (Epbd) residential real estate is divided into old and new. By January 1st 2030 all must be included in energy class E. In 2033 it will be mandatory to switch to class D. This requires a cut in energy consumption by about 25%. The necessary interventions are thermal coat, replacement of fixtures, new condensing boilers, solar panels. To get to zero emissions al 2050. New ones, on the other hand, will have to be emission-free starting from 2028. For those owned or managed by the public, the deadline is set at 2026. Here is a summary scheme of the obligations on Case Green:

residential buildings : by 2030 all in energy class E; by 2033 all in energy class D;

: by 2030 all in energy class E; by 2033 all in energy class D; public administration buildings : by 2027 in energy class E; by 2030 all in energy class D;

: by 2027 in energy class E; by 2030 all in energy class D; new public buildings : from 2026 they will all have to be zero emissions;

: from 2026 they will all have to be zero emissions; new private buildings : from 2028 zero emissions;

: from 2028 zero emissions; i solar panels they will be mandatory in all public and non-residential buildings from the transposition of the directive;

they will be mandatory in all public and non-residential buildings from the transposition of the directive; i bonus award they will be banned from 2024 for individual boilers with fossil fuels; after 2035 the stop will come heating of buildings with fossil fuels.

Exceptions are historic buildings, places of worship, social housing, independent properties under 50 square meters, second homes. But also temporary buildings with a usage time of less than two years, industrial sites, workshops and agricultural buildings.

Energy obligations and classes

The directive provides for three ways to increase performance. When the building comes sold. Or when it is subjected to renovation overall. Or when a new contract is signed rent. He fell the prohibition of the sale and rental of non-compliant properties. “The EU countries will establish the necessary measures to achieve these objectives in their respective national restructuring plans”, says the text. To take into consideration the different starting situations among the Twenty-seven, in the classification of energy efficiency – that goes from the letter A to G – class G must correspond to 15% of the worst energy performing buildings in each Member State. On these properties it will be necessary to intervene earlier than on the others. Solar installations in buildings become mandatory in all new public buildings and new non-residential buildings. By 2027 the obligation will take effect on existing public and residential buildings. In 2032 it will be the turn of all buildings undergoing renovation.

The exemptions, the penalties, the gas boilers

Each country can exempt up to 22% of the total property. The interventions do not include monuments, holiday homes (formally, inhabited less than 4 months a year), officially protected historic buildings, churches and other places of worship. But also detached houses with a surface area of ​​less than 50 meters square. The sanctions will have to be decided by each individual government. The market will sanction the loss of market value for non-compliant properties. The sun 24 hours clarifies today that for boilers the Epbd indicates a goal already for the 2024. In other words, the prohibition of subsidies for the installation of appliances powered by fossil fuels. Once the directive has been transposed, the use of fossil fuel heating systems will be banned. Own gas boilers. However, these limits do not include hybrid systems and boilers certified to operate with renewable fuels.

The props

The newspaper also points out that the financial support structure for the works is still to be defined. And it could also «include the creation of a Energy performance renovation fund», thus placing European funds at the center once again. Financial support is one of the elements which, according to various parties, will have to find greater definition during the next stages of discussion of the text. Finally, according to theAnce in Italy they are 1.8 million less efficient buildings of the national park. That is, those for whom the intervention will be a priority. On average, approximately 10,000 euros of interventions per family are calculated. The measure obtained the green light from the Plenary with 343 yes votes, 216 against and 78 abstain. A victory for the centre-left and the Greens. A real outrage to citizens for the right, with the Italian majority in government leading the way. “The directive is an attack on our country, the battle did not end here”, is the warning of Fdi, Fi and Lega.

