Green light from EU countries to nuclear energy as an alternative source to fossil fuels

After months of French lobbying for greater recognition for nuclear power, EU ambassadors on Friday approved a statement putting “other non-fossil energy sources” on par with renewables in decarbonisation efforts.
Previously, Germany, Austria and Luxembourg had opposed the listing of nuclear as ‘low-carbon’ energy sources in EU renewable energy rules, fearing it could divert investment away from other options such as ‘wind and solar energy.
But France’s threat to block approval of EU climate change targets forced the European Commission to issue a further statement acknowledging the role of nuclear power, which Germany ultimately backed.
The document states that the commission “recognizes that other non-fossil fuel energy sources, in addition to renewables, contribute to achieving climate neutrality by 2050 for Member States that decide to rely on such energy sources”.

