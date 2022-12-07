Listen to the audio version of the article

Green light from the EU to France’s request to cancel three short-haul areas to save CO2 emissions and, at the same time, provide travelers with an adequate rail transport service.

The executive decision was published in the European Journal last Friday and the green light came after the Commission had expressed reservations in December last year – regarding possible distortions in competition – on the initial proposal by Paris.

According to France, the decision will lead to a total saving of 55 thousand tons of CO2 emissions.