CDP: the BoD gives the green light to the presentation of a non-binding offer for TIM’s infrastructure network, jointly with Macquarie

The Board of Directors of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, which met today under the chairmanship of Giovanni Gorno Tempini, gave the go-ahead for the presentation of a non-binding offer by CDP Equity, together with Macquarie Asset Managementfor the purchase of TIM’s NetCo to be set up, which will include the infrastructural network and the investment in Sparkle.

The offer will expire on March 31, 2023.



At the same time, TIM communicated that it had received from a consortium formed by CdP Equity (CDPE) and Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (Europe) Limitedacting on behalf of MAM Funds, a non-binding offer for the purchase of 100% of the company to be incorporated coinciding with the management and infrastructural perimeter of the fixed network, including the assets and activities of FiberCop, as well as the investment in Sparkle.

The offer, which expires on March 31, 2023, will be submitted to the preliminary examination of the Related Parties Committee, pursuant to the legislation applicable to CdP Equity, as a related party of TIM, and will subsequently be brought to the attention of the Board of Administration, where possible at the meeting already scheduled for March 15, 2023 or at another date to be defined.

Source: cdp.it