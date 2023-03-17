Il bridge over the Strait gets the go-ahead by decree. The Council of Ministers approved it yesterday «subject to agreements», which means that not everything has been finalized yet. But, still, approved. At 19.10 yesterday, as specified in a note from the Ministry of Transport to underline the detail that marks the turning point, the government started the procedure. Even if the definitive text has not yet been released: “It will be available shortly because the latest technical insights are needed”, it is explained.

The minister Matthew Salvini does not hesitate to use the epochal tone: it is “a historic day”. Because «after fifty years of talk, this Council of Ministers approves the «single-span bridge» which unites «Sicily to Italy and the rest of Europe». The “greenest building in the world“, according to the minister, because it will allow for the reduction of carbon dioxide pollution. Also a tourist attraction, according to Salvini, because it will be the longest “cable-stayed” bridge (means supported by cables) in the world, about 3.2 kilometers between Villa San Giovanni and Messina.

In essence, the provision resurrects the established bridge company on the Strait spa in 1971 in which «Rete Ferroviaria Italiana spa, Anas spa., the Regions of Sicily and Calabria will participate, as well as, to an extent of no less than 51%, the Ministry of Economy and Finance, which exercises the rights of the shareholder in agreement with the Ministry of Infrastructures and Transport, to which the latter is assigned functions of direction, control, technical and operational supervision» on the work. In the past, the reference shareholder was Anas. Just yesterday morning, the minister met the presidents of Sicily and Calabria, Renato Schifani and Roberto Occhiuto.

Del Ponte, Salvini has also just spoken with Gelsomina Vigliotti, the deputy president of the European Investment Bank (EIB): the institute is available to evaluate his participation, without prejudice to the environmental compatibility of the great work. It should be underlined that the EIB will always be part of the Invest-EU plan which will make 3.4 billion euros available for the renewal of the Palermo-Catania railway section. The Minister of Transport also underlines the significance for employment: “The Bridge will give work to many thousands of people for several years”. On how many years, Edoardo Rixi, the Northern League deputy minister at MIT, says: “The technical construction times for the bridge over the Strait are five years”. An optimism that arises from the fact that the work is not year zero, it being understood that the project will have to comply with the sustainability criteria required by the Union: “It will start again – continues Rixi – from the authorizations already obtained in 2012 relating to the railway sidings and road. We will bring the plan for that work back to life, updating it, so as to be able to make a faster construction site». Now, therefore, it is a question of building and adapting the project. According to the decree, it should arrive by July next year.

In addition to Salvini, for whom the bridge over the Strait is a pillar of the program as well as a true passion, Silvio Berlusconi rejoices over the rebirth of the project: «This time they won't stop us. It is another promise to the Italians that we are finally able to keep». The reference is to the works related to the «contract with the Italians» signed in 2001 by the blue founder by Bruno Vespa.