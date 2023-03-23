Green Logistics by Aquila Capital, the business line of Aquila Capital focused on sustainable logistics, and Italgen (Italmobiliare Group), through its subsidiary Solar Derthona, a company specialized in the production and distribution of electricity from 100% renewable sources, have signed an agreement for the rental of the roof of the Tortona I warehouse, the first building of the Tortona Green Logistics Park, in the municipality of Tortona (AL), for the construction of a 4.2 MWp photovoltaic system.

The agreement envisages that Green Logistics by Aquila Capital leases the roof area of ​​the Tortona I warehouse to Solar Derthona, the corporate vehicle purposely set up by Italgen for project management, for a thirty-year period. The investment for the construction of the plant will remain entirely borne by Solar Derthona which will therefore retain ownership of the plant and will take care of its operation and maintenance.

The general contractor for the project is Enerqos Energy Solutions, a company specializing in technological, financial and consultancy solutions for energy efficiency, which will be responsible for designing, supplying and installing the photovoltaic system on the flat roof of the Tortona I warehouse.

The plant, made up of 9,346 latest generation photovoltaic panels, for a total area of ​​approximately 51,600 square metres, with an installed power of approximately 4.2 MWp and a producibility of around 5 GWh per year, will remain in operation for next 30 years. The completion of the plant construction works, which began at the end of 2022, is scheduled for May 2023 and the entire production will be fed into the national electricity grid via a dedicated POD.