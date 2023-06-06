Green New Youth International Band composes songs for World Youth Day – Vatican News Vatican

Green New Youth International Band composed a song called “Girl on a Mission (thank you)” for the World Youth Festival held in Portugal in early August this year, encouraging everyone to act together to build a friendly world.

(Vatican News Network)“Why don’t you guys write a song for the World Youth Day?” This is a question the Green Youth International Band heard many times during the World Youth Day in Panama in 2019. The suggestion didn’t offend the band’s 19 members at all. In fact, the band members had long dreamed of being able to do it, and now was their chance.

The next World Youth Day will be held in Lisbon, Portugal, from August 1st to 6th, with the theme “Mary Rises and Haste” (cf. Lk 1:39). Therefore, this song sung on WYD must show young people the life of the Virgin Mary, including her call to go out and take action.

Brazilian singer Adriana Martins, a member of Green New Youth International Band, told this news website that the single “Girl on a Mission (Praise the Main Song)” is intended to present to the participants of the World Youth Festival in Lisbon. Youth has a message that inspires bravery and perseverance. She said that, as with other recent music creations, when recording the video for this single, Green New Youth also invited some young people to participate, such as Italian dance student and cellist Maria Salvatori (Maria Salvatori), Because “working with others” always makes it more colorful.

Regarding the meaning of the song, Martins explained, “The song was inspired by the theme of World Youth Day. We like to first imagine Maria as a girl, a young woman, and there is a force in her that drives She overcomes all kinds of hardships and obstacles because she has a mission and she has conceived Jesus. We also found a rhythm, a melody to express great joy and strength. The lyrics are also a dialogue with Mary, a A prayer, begging her to help us also in our life paths, begging her to help us to be like her”.

