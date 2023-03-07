[The Epoch Times, March 05, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Chang Huairen, Taipei, Taiwan) Taiwan’s Nantou County 2nd constituency legislature by-election was held on the 4th, and Democratic Progressive Party candidate Cai Peihui won 45,218 votes elected. In this regard, Taiwan’s Premier Chen Jianren said on the 5th that this means that the ruling team of President Tsai Ing-wen has won the approval of the public and will work harder in the future; Keep the entrustment of the folks in mind, this is the key point.

On the 5th, Chen Jianren visited the H2 Entrepreneurial Family Dream Dormitory at Southern Taiwan University of Science and Technology and accepted media interviews. Chen Jianren said that since Tsai Ing-wen came to power, the team has gone all out to carry out various tasks. The victory in Nantou means that the people have recognized their efforts.

On the 5th, Cai Peihui made a thank-you trip. Before departure, Cai Peihui said that she would try her best to implement her political views, such as: building large hospitals, promoting welfare policies for the elderly, building infrastructure, and solving the garbage problem. This is the current focus.

Legislator Xu Zhijie analyzed the victory of the DPP in three points. First, the whole party of the DPP is united; This is the first time that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) won the election in the past year. It is a major change after the chairman of the DPP Lai Ching-teh took office, and it is also a turning point for reversing the momentum of the DPP.

However, Xu Zhijie also reminded that the DPP still needs to be cautious in the 2024 general election, and there are still many reforms that need to be promoted, such as: rising prices, nominations, economic recovery, housing prices, public security issues, etc. Right challenge.

Legislator Wang Dingyu believes that there are three reasons. First, the personal images of Cai Peihui and Lin Mingqin are different; second, Lai Qingde’s reforms are impressive; , the DPP is united to face this by-election, and the atmosphere is unprecedentedly strong.

Regarding the defeat of this election, former President Ma Ying-jeou said that both the Party Central Committee and Lin Mingqin should review and propose reform measures. If it continues, (KMT) will be very dangerous.

