Loading player

The local parliament of Greenland, the world‘s largest island, has voted to make summer time permanent and abolish the changeover to winter time planned for the autumn. In this way, the time of Greenland – whose territory is in any case part of Denmark – will be slightly less out of phase with respect to that of most of the countries of the European Union, to which the island is politically and economically closer: from now on forward between Greenland and many European countries there will be a four hour difference between March and October, and three in the rest of the year.

Daylight saving time is “summer” time, i.e. adopted by countries between March and October, the period of the year in which there are more hours of light (clocks move forward one hour): it therefore allows you to make more sunlight and, among other things, to save on electricity consumption. In Greenland, however, it doesn’t make all this difference: in spring and summer the days they are very longsince it is closest to the Earth’s pole, and the sun only sets in the late evening.