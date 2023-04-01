Loading player
The local parliament of Greenland, the world‘s largest island, has voted to make summer time permanent and abolish the changeover to winter time planned for the autumn. In this way, the time of Greenland – whose territory is in any case part of Denmark – will be slightly less out of phase with respect to that of most of the countries of the European Union, to which the island is politically and economically closer: from now on forward between Greenland and many European countries there will be a four hour difference between March and October, and three in the rest of the year.
Daylight saving time is “summer” time, i.e. adopted by countries between March and October, the period of the year in which there are more hours of light (clocks move forward one hour): it therefore allows you to make more sunlight and, among other things, to save on electricity consumption. In Greenland, however, it doesn’t make all this difference: in spring and summer the days they are very longsince it is closest to the Earth’s pole, and the sun only sets in the late evening.
Also in Greenland, as in the United States, the possibility of making daylight saving time permanent had been discussed for some time. In Europe, on the other hand, there has been debate for some time whether to abolish it. In Greenland, those who supported its extension to the whole year explained that it would allow them to get closer to working hours and more generally the daily life of European countries, the main economic and political partners of the island.
The proposal to abolish winter time had been approved by the Greenland parliament, theInatsisartut, last November: but it was with the transition to summer time last weekend, the last in the history of the country, that it was finally applied.
Greenland is a huge and very sparsely populated territory: it has a surface area seven times that of Italy and a population equal to that of Cuneo alone, about 56,000 inhabitants. They are mainly Inuit, an indigenous population who live mostly on the west coast in small towns and villages or in remote coastal settlements.
