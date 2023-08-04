Home » Greenpeace activists drape British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s house with black cloth
Greenpeace activists drape British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s house with black cloth

Taken du nura the villa in Kirby Sigston in North Yorkshire, the premier’s constituency

A group of Greenpeace activists climbed onto the roof of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s villa in Kirby Sigston in North Yorkshire, where his constituency is located, and covered it with black fabric sheeting to protest against the controversial plan government to authorize new exploration and exploitation licenses for gas and oil fields in the North Sea which confirmed the easing of commitments made by the Tories in terms of climate. Several police officers attended the scene. On one banner the activists wrote: “Sunak, oil profits or our future?”.

August 3, 2023 – Updated August 3, 2023 , 9:42 pm

