Greetings from the new director Gianni Criveller

Dearest friend, dearest friend,

I share a communication that concerns my life. I am concluding my six-year mandate as dean of the PIME missionary theological institute in Monza. The Superior General has already entrusted me with a new assignment: director of the Center for missionary animation and culture of PIME in Milan, which also includes the magazine Mondo e Missione.

The nomination is already effective, but I’ll start face-to-face after the summer break. In recent weeks I’m implementing the transfer: even if the distance from Monza and Milan is short, there are many implications of this change.

The new role is demanding and, it seems to me, also quite important. The PIME Center in Milan is a reality that has a prestigious history; it has recently undergone a radical transformation and expansion. For the future, it has even greater potential for presence in the area and support for PIME’s mission in the world.

At the Center, dozens of professional men and women, joined by volunteers and supporters, are committed every day to offering contents of great impact for the promotion of missionary life. The initiatives and proposals are highly qualified, carried out with competence and involvement and are aimed at educational, social, cultural and ecclesial realities.

The management of the missionary center implies taking on rather onerous administrative and government tasks, which I could not face without counting on the collaboration of the people who work alongside me. I know quite my limits and the things I can do well.

Above all, I feel like a man of thought, who studies, researches and teaches, who thinks about what is happening and writes about how passionate he is. And I am especially passionate about the mission entrusted to me in 1989: the proclamation of the Gospel to the Chinese people. I hope that somehow even in my new position I can follow the difficult affairs of China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macao, especially Hong Kong friends imprisoned for freedom.

I’m not so young anymore, and therefore I feel the weight of expectations and expectations that legitimately exist in many parts and which I fear are beyond my abilities. I will give my contribution while remaining myself, and offering the best I have internalized so far.

There will be a need for a collaborative spirit, and I hope to be a person who unites, who places at the heart of everything the gift of the mission which is the cause to which I dedicate my life, even in this new and unexpected task.

I have chosen the feast of Mary Magdalene (July 22) for this communication because I entrust to her this new beginning of my missionary life. As many know, I like to define Mary Magdalene as the first missionary. Disciple of Jesus, Mary Magdalene is the first apostle of the risen Christ, our life and our hope. The Christian movement begins on Easter morning thanks to his resourcefulness.

The extraordinary life of Mary Magdalene means many things in this time of our human and ecclesial history. The Magdalene Church (a beautiful expression dear to Serena Noceti) lives on the protagonism of the disciples, women and men, who draw their ecclesial dignity and their missionary charism from the grace of baptism. It is the same baptismal vocation that makes us, by gift and not by merit, all sisters and brothers, with different charisms and ministries but equal in dignity. Mary recognizes Jesus when she is called by her name: and from her Jesus she receives the mission of being her first missionary. So we in baptism: we are called for the first time by our name and receive the gift of our Christian and missionary vocation.

In these days I have had before me the life of Bishop Luigi Bettazzi, who passed away on 16 July last. I had met him just two weeks earlier, together with other friends, at the community that welcomed him, at the Castle of Albiano d’Ivrea. He spoke to us, briefly and in a loud voice, about the 60th anniversary of Pacem in Terris, where John XXIII declared war ‘extraneous to reason’. Born in Treviso, bishop of Ivrea, president of Pax Christi, Bettazzi was the last Italian protagonist of the Council and promoter of the ‘Pact of the catacombs’. The latter was a heartfelt project, substantially unfulfilled, for a church that is the people of God on the move, without privileges and even without honorary titles, extraneous to the gospel. An anticipated ‘Church of Magdalene’. The Council, said Bettazzi, promoted two revolutions: “Not humanity for the Church, but the Church for humanity (Gaudium et Spes); not the faithful for the hierarchy, but the hierarchy for the faithful (Lumen Gentium)”. (A passage also mentioned by Card Matteo Zuppi in his message).

I am aware that I will not lead a group of religious, but a community of men and women committed before me, and for many years, and from whom I will be able to acquire new skills to be missionaries today, even in Milan. I hope to act in everything according to justice and for the good. I know that too often an office, even the most modest, is transformed into a stronghold of power from which conflicts are promoted. Even in the church there are those who do this. I hope this does not happen to me and my collaborators.

If I could, if I succeeded, I would like to give my contribution so that the PIME Center is ever more and ever better a place of missionary life, which has the gospel of peace as its only inspiration; a community that tells the beauty of the Gospel to today’s people. To the people of Milan and to the women and men we reach, all over the world.

PS What is the PIME Centre. Those who don’t know it yet can get an idea by visiting the site centropime.org

Our journalists produce the excellent magazine World and Mission, paper and online (151 years of life: the first missionary magazine in Italy); the authoritative agency in four languages Asianews; podcasts and videos for our social channels. We are on the spot, or so we try to be, about the great themes and events concerning the peoples and the tragedies that are going through this time and this world, particularly – but not exclusively – where our missionaries are present.

The cultural operators of Globality (present in various PIME houses) offer educational content on globality to schools, ecclesial, social and cultural realities. Lately, after-school initiatives have also sprung up, as well as other initiatives in favor of children, the elderly, young people and adults. We collaborate with the Catholic University, the diocese and the PIME missionaries themselves in numerous initiatives in favor of the missionary and vocational animation of young people, which include periods of life in mission with the missionaries and pilot experiences of civil service in mission.

Through the Pime Onlus Foundation (of which I am now president) the Center supports more than fifty development projects, one hundred scholarships and ten thousand long-distance sponsorships in favor of the communities where our missionaries work.

The marvelous museum, the library and the study rooms are open to the large public and offer initiatives of great cultural importance. The Center hosts numerous events of a missionary, cultural, artistic and educational nature. The Center is equipped with conference rooms and a beautiful theater with its own theatrical season of great significance.

The Center is located at the traditional address of via Monte Rosa 81 in Milan. The reception rooms, always quite crowded, include a bar, a shop and a bookshop, which hosts book presentations.

