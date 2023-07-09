Home » Gregg Popovich received the largest contract in the history of the NBA | Sport
Greg Popovic extended his contract with the San Antonio Spurs.

Source: Profimedia

Gregg Popovich (74) signed the biggest contract in NBA history when it comes to coaches. He signed a five-year contract with the San Antonio Spurs and will receive $80 million for it. One of the greatest experts in the history of this sport will continue to work wonders with the team from Texas.

Monty Williams signed a six-year contract with Phoenix worth 78.5 million dollars, and it was the most lucrative contract for a head coach, until the “Crazy Serb” signed a new contract with the Spurs. At the same time, in addition to coaching, he will also perform the role of president of basketball operations, which means that he will receive the entire salary of the aforementioned 80 million, even if by any chance he does not remain on the bench for all five years.

Popovic won five titles with Spurs and it is clear that this signing is a sign that he wants to attack the sixth. The selection of Viktor Vembanyama as the first pick in the recent draft is proof of that. It is clear that in the coming season it will hardly be possible to attack the ring, but the plan is obviously to work on it. Greg certainly wouldn’t have stayed if his ambitions weren’t big…

