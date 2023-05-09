GRENDI / Sette travi 24m and 36tn: the record exceptional transport of Manini Prefabbricati – Companies

Exceptional transport tailored to innovative projects in the name of efficiency and sustainability. With this logic, the Grendi Group organized the transport from the Marina di Carrara terminal to the Cagliari terminal of 7 beams 24 meters long and weighing 36 tons each for Manini Prefabbricati. The latter, a leading expert in the industrial prefabrication sector in Italy, engaged in the reconstruction of a bridge in Fontanamare, municipality of Gonnesa in the Sulcis, which collapsed in April 2020.

Thanks to this collaboration, the first European application of a cutting-edge technology based on a particular glass fiber (GFRP – Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymers) was created which, in prefabricated products, can replace steel compared to which it has a lower specific weight and, for the same amount of material, it has less impact in terms of CO2 emissions on transport. Furthermore it can also be used in combination with concretes made with sea salt water thus safeguarding water resources.

In particular, Grendi, a benefit company that focuses on customized logistics with a lower environmental impact, has devised structures fixed on special boxes to allow these exceptional elements more than 20 meters long to be loaded onto the ship, avoiding the use and immobilization of the vehicle for exceptional loads and the driver during navigation. An evident optimization of logistics both in terms of costs, times and emissions resulting from the fact that a greater number of beams can travel on the same ship, being stacked on the Grendi structures.