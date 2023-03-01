Activist was blocking the entrance to Oslo’s Energy Ministry to protest a wind farm that threatens reindeer

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was taken away by weight by the Norwegian police during a demonstration at Oslo before the Ministry of Energy Policies.

From days on Norway environmental activists demonstrate to demand the removal of wind turbines from some reindeer grazing areas of the indigenous Sami.

An October 2021 Norwegian Supreme Court ruling stated that the construction of wind turbines violates Sami rightswho have used the land to herd reindeer for centuries, but the wind farm is still in operation.