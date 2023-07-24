Home » Greta Thunberg fined in Sweden for resisting the police: “We are in an emergency. My action was legitimate”
Greta Thunberg fined in Sweden for resisting the police: "We are in an emergency. My action was legitimate"

Greta Thunberg fined in Sweden for resisting the police: "We are in an emergency. My action was legitimate"

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunbergaccused of resisting Swedish police during a protest action in mid-June, was convicted of disobeyed law enforcement and fined. During the hearing that was held in the court of Malmo he explained: “It is true that I was there that day and that I received an order which I did not obey, but in my opinion we are in an emergency and therefore my action was legitimate. The laws must be changed, we cannot save the world by respecting them – he added – The climate situation is not improving, we have no other choice but to continue to act, even if we will have to face these consequences”.

