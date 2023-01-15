Greta Thunberg was forcibly removed by police while demonstrating in Germany in Lützerath. The video images released by the German media show the 20-year-old Swede sitting on the ground and being lifted by two policemen. According to a reconstruction of Bild, Thunberg allegedly ignored police orders to leave her position and waited to be taken away by police.

Lützerath, the village that resists the coal industry by our correspondent Tonia Mastrobuoni

09 January 2023



Thunberg had joined the activists two days ago. Today the Swedish activist reappeared at the site of the protests without having announced her presence. She was accompanied by a group of 70 activists and with them she occupied a camp guarded by a mounted unit of the German police. Most of the encampment was cleared by police today.

Germany, the war of the mine: the clearance continues in Lützerath. Greta Thunberg arrives: “Coal must stay underground” by our correspondent Tonia Mastrobuoni

January 13, 2023



The small village of Lützerath, where two thousand souls once lived and is now abandoned, has now become an international symbol of the environmental battle in defense of the climate and the fight against fossil fuels. After obtaining government permits, the German energy giant RWE wants to proceed with the land reclamation right here to expand the nearby Garzweiler coal mine: the aim is to extract 280 million tons of lignite (coal) by 2030.

Germany, Defense Minister Lambrecht one step away from resignation See also breaking latest news of the war between Ukraine and Russia: what happened today by our correspondent Tonia Mastrobuoni

January 13, 2023



The eviction officially got underway on Wednesday 11 January: hundreds of agents began to fence off the area and remove the demonstrators, which led to the first clashes with the activists. There have been throwings of incendiary bottles, stops and removals, charges and moments of tension, and several activists have taken refuge (and even chained) in some houses in the nearby trees, or locked inside cars positioned to hinder the passage of the police .

Germany, all the troubles of the Scholz government: ministers in crisis, clashes over coal by our correspondent Tonia Mastrobuoni

January 15, 2023



Yesterday at the gates of the village the dissidents who protested were 35,000 according to the organizers. “The clearing operations continue today – said police spokesman Dietmar Bruening – but we don’t know how many people are still occupying the site. At first it seemed that there were only 10 left, then it was understood that there was a few more. The activists themselves speak of 20 people even within the village”. “We are also still busy trying to get the two activists out of the tunnel,” the spokesman added.