Four years after launching his “school strike for the climate”, the Swedish activist Greta Thunberg is ready to pass the baton to those at the forefront of climate change, he said in an interview today. “We should also listen to the reports and experiences of the people most affected by the climate crisis. It’s time to hand over the megaphone to those who really have stories to tell, ”he told Swedish news agency TT. After urging the public in recent years to “listen to the science”, Greta Thunberg said that the world now needs “new perspectives”.

Over the past four years, the individual strike that Greta has waged in front of the Swedish parliament has morphed into a huge global movement which involved millions of young people and sparked a wide debate on the dangers of climate change. But over time, she said, she has come to understand that the climate crisis is already having devastating consequences on people’s lives and this has led her to want to share the spotlight. «Become even more hypocritical when people in Sweden, for example, say we have time to adapt and we don’t have to fear what will happen in the future, ‘he said.

”We are still here, and we are not planning on going anywhere. Young people all over the world are stepping up, showing that our leaders messed with the wrong generation.” My full speech from The Climate Event at Southbank Centre this Sunday is here: https://t.co/d9WfUbCwSQ pic.twitter.com/OwZcCxDHXI — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) November 2, 2022

Thunberg, now 19, had previously stated that he would have missed the COP27 talks starting today in Sharm El-Sheik, calling it a forum per il “greenwashing”. She told the TT news agency that her talks with world leaders have left her pessimistic about their ability to make progress on the climate issue. “Some of the statements made by world leaders and heads of state with the microphones off are hard to believe when they are told,” says Greta. “There lack of knowledge of the most powerful people on the planet is shocking».

The young woman is in her senior year of high school in Stockholm and said she has not yet decided what she will do after graduating from high school. “We will see. If I had to choose today, I would choose to continue my studies. Preferably something that has to do with social issues».