Greta Van Fleet’s “Starcatcher Tour” will pass through Barcelona and Madrid

“Meeting The Master” es una power ballad that drinks, once again, from the sound of the seventies that has influenced Greta Van Fleet so much. And it is also the first preview that we have been able to hear from the band led by vocalist Josh Kiszka.

But the most important thing today is the future visit of the American group to Spain as part of the presentation tour of what is their third album, “Starcatcher” – which will be officially published on July 21 – all over the world. will be the December 3, 2023 at the Sant Jordi Club in Barcelona and the December 4 at the WiZink Center in Madrid. Blackhoney They will be in charge of opening both nights.

The album was entirely composed and recorded at Nashville’s legendary RCA Studios by the band (lead singer Josh Kiszka, guitarist Jake Kiszka, bassist/keyboardist Sam Kiszka, and drummer Danny Wagner) along with producer Dave Cobb.

On the other hand, it should be remembered that “Starcatcher” incluirá un total de diez canciones, que son las siguientes: “Fate Of The Faithful”, “Waited All Your Life”, “The Falling Sky”, “Sacred The Thread”, “Runway Blues”, “The Indigo Streak”, “Frozen Light”, “The Archer”, “Meeting The Master” y “Farewell For Now”.

