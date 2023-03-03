Golden State found an interesting way to play defense on Russell Westbrook.

Source: Profimedia

Russell Westbrook (34) signed for the Los Angeles Clippers at the end of February and since then he hasn’t felt the sweetness of victory. He played against Sacramento, Denver, Minnesota and Golden State, all four matches ended with the bitter taste of defeat. After the duel with the Warriors (115:91), the whole world laughed at him, he experienced great humiliation.

The defense of the “warrior” headed by Draymond Green she decided to guard the explosive playmaker in an interesting way. They moved away from him completely and left him room to shoot for three points, they were waiting for him in the racket. It seems to have worked as he gave up just eight points (0/5 for three). However, Russell is not the only one to blame for the convincing defeat, Paul George also failed (11, 5sk, 5as), while Kawhi Leonard scored 21 points. On the other side, Jordan Poole excelled with 34 points.

Westbrook is one of the most explosive playmakers in NBA history, he was the MVP in 2017, a nine-time All-Star, but his career has been on the decline for several years. Practically since leaving Oklahoma, he played for Houston, Washington and the Lakers, and he also spent a few days in Utah after being traded to the Lakers.

He quickly reached an agreement with the Jazz and signed with the Clippers. He is still looking for his first win there. His new team is currently seventh in the West and it is a position that leads into the play-in tournament, for a direct placement in the play-offs they will have to reach at least sixth place.