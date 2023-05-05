Home » Grian Chatten (Fontaines DC) announces solo album with two previews
After “The Score” his first solo single saw the light last week, Grian Chatten has unveiled the details of his debut solo album, “Chaos For The Fly”, which will be released June 30 via Partisan Records. The vocalist of DC Fountains has declared that it has worked with the producer And Carey on the album. Also, at the same time, To chat has released a new single, “Fairlies”, with an animated video by Callum Scott-Dyson. “I wrote “Fairlies” in intense heat. Partly in Jerez (Spain) and partly in Los Angeles a couple of days before the Fontaines DC tour started. It was a quick songwriting, and I think I celebrated each line with a beer “

“Chaos For The Fly” It’s a lonely project To chat and that, according to the artist’s words, “had nothing to do with the path that Fontaines DC is on”. The nine songs on the album were co-produced by And Carey, the trusted producer of the band. “A lot of the album was written with just me and a guitar, and I really like the idea of ​​it getting down to those elements. That feeling of having the song in the palm of your hand, that control of just having it with you and a guitar.” , says. “The result is intense.”

