Grian Chatten, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

Curious way to use a well-deserved vacation than releasing a first solo album, but the passionate vocalist of Fontaines DC has not been able to avoid it. “Chaos For The Fly” (Partisan/PIAS, 23) shows a more reflective composer, but not well off.

the Irish Grian Chatten he needed to release some compositions far from the urgent and visceral electricity of his band. Acoustic instruments, dreamlike atmospheres and subtle electronic rhythms wrap up texts that are even more personal.

The result is classicism with modern and, of course, Irish touches, in which the complicit touch of expert producer Dan Carey has a lot to do with it. We call a friendly Grian to London to tell us more. The eternal connection between Ireland and Spain comes to the fore, as well as the rare and precious complicity with his Partisan label and the refined vocal style of Chet Baker.

I’ve spoken three times with Carlos (O’Connell, one of the Fontaines DC guitarists), but it’s the first time I’ve done it with you.

Well, I pity you… (jokes).

Ha ha ha, seriously, where did the impulse to make a solo record come from?

It came to me when I had an idea for a song that would end up on the record, “Bob’s Casino”, one day while I was looking out over the sea in Dublin. It came to me as a closed thing, and I didn’t want to ask the other guys in the group to play exactly what I wanted, but to do it myself.

It also seems to me that nowadays, due to the state of the industry, it takes so long to make an album, due to the deadlines that are handled in terms of production, arrangements and pressing (of vinyl), that I need to be in two projects. at once.

“I would have been a little embarrassed to present these songs to the group, they are more personal”

Obviously, it’s a very personal album, with an interesting mix of acoustic instruments and electronics… What was the inspiration musically?

I think a lot of it came from the first track, “The Score”. At first it sounded a lot like Leonard Cohen, and we essentially took things away from it so that it didn’t sound like some kind of imitation, but rather like a song that had come up in a casino. I grew up in a small beach town with a casino, and I have always loved the noises and sounds associated with the machines that I heard during the eighties and nineties. I wanted all the songs to feel like they were generated by those machines, instead of sounding like Leonard Cohen imitations.

So how did you choose the instrumentation for each song?

I called Dan Carey, it’s the fourth record I’ve made with him. As for the composition, I did the string and wind arrangements in the songs that have them. We recorded everything in ten days between two Fontaines tours. I don’t know if you’ve read it, but a good part was composed in Spain. Some songs, in Madrid. I’ve always found it a very inspiring place to compose. I think it was the first place I went to just with my friends, without family or anything like that. It was the first place I went to with total freedom. Madrid has always had something special for me.

How curious.

In fact, I bought a guitar in a store in Madrid. I don’t remember the name, but it’s quite famous. I went back with her and wrote “Fairlies”, “All Of The People”…a big part of the album.

Moving on to the texts, it is evident that you put a lot of care into your lyrics. How different was the process of writing them in relation to the albums with the group?

Well, one of the things that happened is that because I knew they were for a solo record, they became more intimate and personal. For example, that of “All Of The People”. The feelings that he expressed in songs like that are simple, a bit naive. I would have been a little embarrassed to just put the songs out and tell everyone, “Let’s put this song out, that’s what it sounds like.” I think part of wanting to put out a solo record is actually expressing these things and moving on.

What can you tell me about “Season Of Pain”, the last one? She is my favourite.

Oh thanks. I like it too. It is probable that he composed it with the guitar I bought in Madrid. I did a few when I was playing with the band, if I’m not mistaken, at the end of the last tour. Around then things got a little too dark and intense for everyone. That song is very personal, it’s about breaking up with a person you love very much, but who doesn’t suit you. It’s like “amputating” a friendship.

Your voice stands out for good. Did you put special effort into the vocal performances?

Yes, there is no doubt that I had to work on the styles, because there are several throughout the album. There’s the Nick Cave style, but since I was a kid he always wanted to sing like Chet Baker. Do you know him?

Sure, the jazz singer and trumpeter.

Exact. Well, it was about concentrating on the note, on the quality of the note, without singing too high or anything like that. And stretch it out as long as she could. I did it on “The Score”. And that practice, in a way, made some of the lines a little bit longer in that song.

“I didn’t want to sound like a simple Leonard Cohen impersonator”

You have never hidden the Irish influences, quite the opposite. I wonder if you wanted them to be even more overt on this record, like on “Salt Throwers Off A Truck”.

Yes, maybe. But I think that one is more inspired by the musical “Sweeney Todd”, I don’t know why… It has that feeling of going down a cobblestone street with a song in your head, a bit trivial… the working title was “Sweeney.” I wanted it to sound like it goes from Dublin to New York and then London. The last verse was inspired by the death of my grandfather. I wanted to use all these situations to create a feeling of a complete life around the world, in different stages.

Earlier you mentioned Leonard Cohen and Nick Cave. What weight do these types of classical artists have in your way of understanding music?

Pretty big. But on this record I wanted to have the right amount of classicism and modernity. My girlfriend is very good at getting me out of my older tastes, also with literature. She’s hell-bent on me liking things that are being done today, and that’s probably a good thing. Without her influence, I would not have modernized the album, to put it in some way, with electronic sounds.

What makes Dan Carey so special that you have worked with him again?

I think he’s able to see very, very quickly the essence of what you’re trying to achieve. In an almost spiritual sense. I think he’s done it again with his cool touch, in the sense that the whole album sounds so brilliant. I didn’t understand at first where he was going, until I realized that he was giving the whole record a fantastic patina, almost some kind of surreal fakeness. It’s like when you go to see a movie and the colors are a little enhanced. It happens, for example, with Almodóvar’s films: the colors in all of his films have that dreamlike aspect. Well, I think Dan has enhanced the colors on the record, making it almost look like a dream.

It certainly sounds very different from the group’s three albums. The songs also have a fairly pronounced variety of tones. Did you want to not stay in the same mood?

I think so. I’ve always been more of a full album person than singles. And perhaps the cohesion of the Fontaines records will make that lose. There is variety, but they have a much greater coherence than this album. Perhaps it was an experiment to see if such different songs could coexist harmoniously.

By the way, the LP also comes out through the Partisan label. What is your relationship with them?

It’s amazing. In other words, we owe them a lot. They were willing to help us in bad times; for example, during the pandemic or when we decided to re-record our second album (“A Hero’s Death”). They were very understanding. I’ve talked to friends who are at bigger labels and they’re very envious that they don’t interfere at all. Especially with “Skinty Fia”: we just give it to you. They gave us the OK and they took it out.

One tends to think that this is normal, but it turns out that it is not.

That’s how it is. Unfortunately. To be honest, I don’t know much about the world of big labels. But I know of bands that have had to compose their album three times.

Really?

Yeah don’t fuck with me Can you imagine how that destroys your relationship with composition?

And your artistic ego.

Exact. It totally goes against what you did when you were a kid. I associate songwriting with freedom. And thanks to Partisan I can continue to enjoy it.

Moving on to the videos: you’ve done two completely different things: one with you at some kind of fair and another animation. The fair thing is a classic.

Yes, the one at the fair was made by my girlfriend and fiancée, whose name is Georgie (Jesson). We don’t have much of a budget for videos and stuff with this record, so it was £90 for us. We went by train to a fair and we borrowed a small camera from her brother. He recorded a bunch of material and then sent it off to a publisher. Since it was the first song to come out, it was about introducing the record world with a certain mood, a feeling. With the second, “Fairlies”, we had shot one that didn’t turn out well at all. It had to be a bit fantastic, with those surreal elements that memory produces.

Do you have plans to present these songs live?

Well, I didn’t have them initially. I’ve done a TV performance with a full band, but I can’t give you details because it hasn’t been announced yet. The initial plan put forward by my management and the label was for me to take a break. I guess putting out a solo record isn’t the best way to take a break…but anyway, now that I have a little more energy I’d like to play it.

