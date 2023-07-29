Grieving Sister Clings to T-Shirt During Verdict against Former Boxer Accused in Kidnapping and Death Case

Title: Emotional Reaction as Ex-Boxer Felix Verdejo Found Guilty in Kidnapping and Death Case

Subtitle: Bereliz Rodríguez Seeks Justice for Her Sister Keishla M. Rodríguez Ortiz

Date: [Date]

In a poignant display of grief and determination, Bereliz Rodríguez stood outside the Federal Court in Hato Rey, clutching a T-shirt emblazoned with her sister’s face. Overwhelmed with emotions, she sobbed upon learning of the guilty verdict delivered against ex-boxer Félix Verdejo Sánchez. Verdejo was accused of kidnapping and ultimately causing the tragic death of Keishla M. Rodríguez Ortiz. He also faced charges related to the death of a child born in 2021.

While Bereliz did not address the media gathered at the scene, she turned to Instagram to express her gratitude for the outpouring of support she received throughout the legal proceedings. Amid her solemn vow to reveal her side of the story when she has emotionally recovered, Bereliz shared her heartfelt message, stating, “See you later. I have a lot to tell you when I recover.”

Clad in a black shirt demanding justice for the late Justin Santos, the brother of Reggaeton artist Arcángel who died in a tragic car accident, Bereliz found solace in music. She recorded herself singing verses from Calle 13’s “Prepárame la cena” and Arcángel’s “JS4E.” Joined by her parents, Keila Ortiz Rivera and José Antonio Rodríguez, Bereliz sought solace and strength in the lyrics, singing, “Time is not worth it, but memories are worth it/Seconds are not counted, stories are told/Patience is what is harvested/My calendar has no date.”

The verdict for Verdejo Sánchez was delivered last night, and he was found guilty on two of the four charges against him. However, no agreement was reached on the charges of carjacking leading to a person’s death and carrying a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The court has scheduled the sentencing hearing for November 3 at 2:00 p.m., a date that holds significant meaning for Bereliz. She emphasized that it falls just three days before what would have been Keishla’s 30th birthday, remarking, “The sentence will be for November 3, and guess who turns 3 days later.”

As Bereliz Rodríguez continues to mourn the loss of her sister and fight for justice, her unwavering resilience serves as a reminder of the unconditional love between siblings and the strength needed to overcome unimaginable tragedy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

