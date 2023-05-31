Grigor Dimitrov who is the best tennis player Novak or Nadal | Sport

Grigor Dimitrov talked about the race for the best tennis player of all time after his victory at Roland Garros.

Source: Profimedia

Who is the best tennis player of all time? Novak Djokovic or Rafael Nadal? Both of them have 22 Grand Slam trophies, and the Serbian tennis player could overtake the Spaniard at Roland Garros. This was exactly one of the questions that Grigor Dimitrov received at the press conference after his victory in Paris.

Before all that, he joked with the Serbian media, since there were colleagues from Bulgaria, so the lady who ran the press asked if he had questions in English or if he could in Bulgarian. This was followed by a joke that Grigor “might be able to speak in Serbian, because he has known Novak for a long time.” He immediately started laughing, adding “that maybe he could in Serbian“.

After that came the question about the race for the best ever. “Ugh, I’m getting that question for the millionth time. Don’t put me in that situationGrigor laughed, then continued with his answer.You have an audience for everyone. The numbers don’t lie. I love both of them, they gave a lot to tennis, they are true pioneers of this sport in the previous 20 years.”

This was followed by a question about Rafa and whether the players might believe more that they can win the title at the French Open now that the Spanish player is not there. “You can say that. You know how it is when Rafa goes out on clay. There is no secret. However, I would say that in the last year and a half, a lot of young players have appeared who are playing well.”

At the start of the competition, Dimitrov defeated Kazakhstan’s Timofey Skatov 3:0 in sets and his next opponent will be Finnish Emil Rusuvori. “Every year is different and different. This is only the first week, I’m happy about the victory, of course, but I didn’t want to think too much about everything. I had one training session, everything went well,” Dimitrov concluded.

