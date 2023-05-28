Gringo Star will begin their long Spanish tour in Barcelona

the american group Gringo Star will land on spain this June, to present the songs from his new album, “On And On And Gone” which will see the light next June 2 . The Spanish tour will include no more and no less than nine dates in which the band will display a repertoire that combines garage, psychedelia, indie rock and folk in the manner of Atlanta, their place of origin.

The Spanish tour will begin in the Sala Wolf of Barcelona next June 10 at 8:30 p.m.. the tickets are already available and can be purchased through this link. But, as we said, the band will star in eight more concerts in addition to the one in Barcelona. They can be seen in Tarragona (Junio ​​11, Mojo Club. Morning Sessions), Zaragoza (June 11, The Can of Light Bulbs), Madrid (June 13, Funhouse), Vigo (June 14, Kominsky), Lugo (June 15, Clavicembalo), gijon (June 16, Tizon Sound), Santander (June 17, Space to be announced) and Sopelana (June 18, La Atalaya del Gardoki),