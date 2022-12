MILAN – “On the safety of Zaporizhzhia there is a concrete proposal and important progress has been made”. Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, is in Milan to receive an honorary degree in nuclear engineering at the Polytechnic. But the most difficult exam for the 60-year-old Argentine diplomat, who has been at the helm of the IAEA since 2019, remains the tug of war between Moscow and Kiev over Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.