GROTESQUE STORIES OF MONSTERS – Mondo Japan

«It was Giraldy, but he was barely recognisable: on his back, on the muddy ground, he appeared dyed blue, wrapped from head to toe in thick viscous slime. Opaque, under a network of white filaments, that glutinous cocoon reminded me of frog eggs, with their gelatinous coating, or perhaps a spider’s prey, wrapped up to be consumed at leisure…”

Through these stories, the award-winning New Zealand author Lee Murray he takes us to get to know the most gruesome monsters born from his uncontainable imagination, creatures that emerge from the folkloristic abysses of his land, from unpredictable contaminations with real historical events or from the fears that humanity has always harbored in scanning the horizon of possibilities futures that await us.

Among colossal and bloody monstrosities emerging from the waters, unstoppable hordes of living dead and bodies devastated by mutations, this collection – winner in 2020 of the prestigious Bram Stoker Award – throws back the curtain on the liberating horror show. Because anyway, believe it or not, monsters exist

DATA SHEET

Title: Grotesque – Monster stories

Author: L. Murray
Editore: Weird Book

Series: The narrators of the dark
Genre: Anthology
Pages: 256
Prezzo: 21,90 €
Format: 15 x 22 cm
ISBN: 979-12-81603-07-3

Release date: December 15, 2023

