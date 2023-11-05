Home » Grounded is updated with a very complete level editor
The small development team of Grounded continues to amaze us with the release of new and important updates to the game, demonstrating that it wants to keep the game (and its community) alive for a long time to come.

Obsidian has in fact just released the “Make It and Break It” update, which provides us with a very complete level editor through which we can create our garden, both starting from the basic one and starting from a completely empty plot in which insert vegetation, objects, lakes and streams, as well as hundreds of insects and their spawn points.

This will allow us to bring our adventures, experiences and minigames to life, to obviously be shared with all the other players.

You can get a taste of it in the following trailer: enjoy!

