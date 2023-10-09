Home » Group of young Italians stranded in Jerusalem, the appeal on social media: “Help us, the Farnesina intervenes”
Group of young Italians stranded in Jerusalem, the appeal on social media: "Help us, the Farnesina intervenes"

Group of young Italians stranded in Jerusalem, the appeal on social media: “Help us, the Farnesina intervenes”

They left for a cultural trip on September 29th and were supposed to return the day before yesterday, Saturday October 7th. But the group of 36 people – especially young people – was stuck in Jerusalem due to the intensification of the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Three guys (Valentina, Nickolas and Samu) spread a video sui social to ask the government – the Farnesina, in particular – to intervene to bring them to Italy: “There are no more flights, we don’t know when we will return home – they say – please help us”. The Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajanisaid he was “working to try to help his compatriots stranded in Israel.”

