They left for a cultural trip on September 29th and were supposed to return the day before yesterday, Saturday October 7th. But the group of 36 people – especially young people – was stuck in Jerusalem due to the intensification of the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Three guys (Valentina, Nickolas and Samu) spread a video sui social to ask the government – the Farnesina, in particular – to intervene to bring them to Italy: “There are no more flights, we don’t know when we will return home – they say – please help us”. The Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajanisaid he was “working to try to help his compatriots stranded in Israel.”
Group of young Italians stranded in Jerusalem, the appeal on social media: “Help us, the Farnesina intervenes”
