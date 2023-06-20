Grow a method to walk together

The Instrumentum Laboris, which will guide the work of the October Assembly, was presented in the Vatican. understood), the relationship between interreligious dialogue and persecutions, the concrete modalities of a synodal exercise of authority in the Church. «But what matters is to develop a method to walk together»

From a term «in itself abstract or theoretical to a concrete experience». Punctuated by a method, in which even discussing «problems, resistances, difficulties and tensions» becomes a moment of communion. It is the face of synodality that emerges from theInstrument of Labor for the first session of the XVI General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops, presented today at a press conference in the Vatican in view of the appointment that will see bishops and (for the first time by will of Pope Francis) meet in Rome for three weeks from 4 October also 70 lay delegates, consecrated persons and priests from all over the world.

L’Instrument of Labor it is the synthesis of that listening process to which the pontiff has called the whole Church since 2021 to reflect on the theme “For a synodal Church: communion, participation and mission”. Every diocese was invited to give everyone a voice, with particular attention to the poor and to those others who usually have no voice in Christian communities. And these collected reflections went on to flow into summary documents elaborated first at a national level and then shared in special assemblies held in recent months at a continental level (in Asia in Bangkok last February).

The final result is the text published today which will guide the October meeting. A track where the questions around which the delegates will be called to discuss dominate. But starting from two firm points, which the initial phase carried out for over two years all over the world has forcefully brought to light.

On the one hand some characteristic signs of a synodal Church: a community that listens, that knows how to ask for forgiveness, that is not afraid of internal differences and – above all – that clearly has the challenge of holding together the vocation to love everyone with fidelity to the truth. On the other hand, a way of proceeding, that of conversation in the Spirit: a method tested in the local phases of the synodal journey, where silence and prayer are intertwined in confrontation. In this spirit, after giving everyone the floor, the first step is not to clarify one’s thoughts, but to start from what the other has said. And it is a path that helps to avoid ruptures, to seek in a community way the steps to which the Holy Spirit calls the Church.

Only after having clearly outlined this framework in its first part, theInstrument of Labor in the second part outlines three priority issues for the Church today, starting from the terms indicated by Pope Francis himself in the theme: a Communion call to radiate, the co-responsibility of all in the mission and the ways of one participation that takes account of synodality also in the exercise of authority. For each of these three dimensions theInstrument of Labor develops five forms full of questions: scrolling through them, many extremely concrete questions emerge that the synodal path has brought to light.

For example, there is the whole crux of the relationship between Western culture and other cultures in the Church or the question of forms of discrimination within the ecclesial communities themselves. The question of the role of women in a synodal Church emerges forcefully (and theInstrument of Labor expressly reports that «most of the continental Assemblies and the summaries of numerous Episcopal Conferences ask for a reconsideration of the question of women’s access to the diaconate»). Among the questions on the relationship with other religions, one also wonders “how to bear witness to the Gospel in countries where the Church is in the minority, without weakening the witness of faith, but also without lightly exposing Christians to threats and persecutions”. As for the modalities for the exercise of authority in the Church, there is also mention of the possibility of “more participatory selection procedures, especially for bishops”.

Many questions – therefore – to which, however, the Synod will not necessarily give answers immediately. “Its theme is synodality, not individual topics – underlined the general secretary of the Synod, Cardinal Mario Grech and the general relator, card. Jean-Claude Hollerich -. The important thing is that the Assembly indicates a way to walk together and listen, even on issues on which there are different opinions, what the Holy Spirit is saying to the Church”.

Meanwhile, in the October Assembly there will also be something new on a physical level: due to the number of participants, but also to the way of working, it will not be held in the Synod hall but in the Paul VI hall, the large room where the pontiff holds general hearings. And here too, in some sessions, the method of discussion tables already adopted in the continental Assemblies will be adopted: small groups of bishops, priests and lay people who reflect together. Even in the Vatican.