Gruesome details of Hamas rapes and executions of women in Israel – New York Times International Weekly – International

October 8th Tragedy: Woman Found Dead Following Rave Massacre in Israel

At first, a viral video clip referred to her simply as “the woman in the black dress.” The footage showed a woman’s body lying on the ground, with a burned face and torn clothing, while thousands of people searched for any hope the woman might be their missing loved one.

The woman’s family was soon identified as Gal Abdush, a mother from central Israel who had disappeared from a rave party the night before. On October 7th, the day of the party, hundreds of young Israelis were massacred by Hamas terrorists at the event.

Amid widespread fear, survivors recounted seeing brutal violence and sexual assault, while authorities documented at least seven areas where Israeli women and girls appeared to have been victims. One witness, Sapir, described seeing groups of armed men assaulting women near the party’s location.

Israeli officials say that numerous locations, including the rave and military bases, were targets for such violence during the terror attack.

However, Hamas has denied the accusations made by Israel, leading to frustration for rights activists and the UN for initially ignoring the claims.

With chaos and ongoing grief, many bodies were quickly buried, which has left authorities unable to fully explain the events that occurred. As a result, many families, including Abdush’s, are still seeking answers as to what happened to their loved ones.

Abdush’s fate was particularly tragic. Alongside another horrific incident involving her husband, both bodies would not return to their family until days later. This left their two young sons now orphaned, facing the support of Abdush’s parents for custody.

For the victims of the massacre, stories like Abdush’s have brought to light a side of the tragedy that many had not known about, with the hope being that authorities will seek justice for the deceased.