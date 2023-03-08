Home World Gruff Rhys, critic of his album The Almond & The Seahorse (2023)
Gruff Rhys, critic of his album The Almond & The Seahorse (2023)

Gruff Rhys, critic of his album The Almond & The Seahorse (2023)

Although it corresponds to the music written by the Welshman Gruff Rhys to set the film ‘The Almond And The Seahorse’ (22) by Tom Stern and Celyn Jones, the truth is that this reference could, during several of its passages, qualify as the new (and splendid) studio album by Gruff Rhys. Recorded together with members of the National Orchestra of Wales, the result boasts that good taste that seems non-negotiable in all of the artist’s work, this time at the service of the drama starring an archaeologist and an architect.
Because along with instrumental passages or those with a clearly cinematographic profile, the album includes, among a total of twenty-three cuts, a generous number of pieces with the characteristic stamp (and by now almost unmistakable) of the Super Furry Animals vocalist. The author of discs like ‘Candylion’ (Rough Trade, 07), the huge ‘Hotel Shampoo’ (Turnstile, 11), ‘American Interior’ (Turnstile, 14) or most recent ‘Seeking New Gods’ (Rough Trade, 21), signs a soundtrack that tends to bet on exquisite passages of dreamy and seductive indie-pop, the one with which Rhys has been propping up a career for nearly two decades on the sidelines of the always longed-for nineties band. Throughout its more than seventy minutes duration, the album includes instrumental pieces as accomplished as “Skyward”, “Library To Kiss” or the final sequence starring “Window”, “Birch” the “Incense”along with undoubted house-brand pop gems of the type of “People Are Pissed”, “Layer Upon Layer”, “Sunshine And Laughter Ever After”the delicate “Liberate Me From The Love Song” o “Amen”.

‘The Almond And The Seahorse’ is a product suitable for fans of heartfelt soundtracks, but also (and perhaps above all) a full-fledged gift for regular fans of Gruff Rhys. An increasingly priceless and necessary author, who with this step once again proves his versatility and a super-perfect talent in the art of composition, as well as keeping that magical spark incandescent with which, regardless of the reason, he breathes life and charm into a series of melodies that are already impeccable.

