According to reports, a hacker recently released a large number of real machine test videos of the “Grand Theft Auto 6” (GTA6) being developed by the well-known game developer Take-Two, and was threatened to “negotiate an agreement”. Affected by this, Take-Two shares fell more than 4% in premarket Monday. While the content of the leak was so extensive and massive that some people doubted the authenticity of the content, the media quoted people familiar with game development as saying that the large-scale leaked video was real, the report said.

Multiple reports have also indicated that Rockstar Games, the studio that developed the game, was hit hard by the leak, saying that a leak of this magnitude could seriously affect the game’s development.

Separately, the hacker posted a message seeking a “negotiated deal” and asked Rockstar Games or its parent company Take-Two to contact him.

It is reported that the “Grand Theft Auto” series is a well-known IP in the world‘s game history, among which “Grand Theft Auto 5” launched in 2013 is widely welcomed by the market. According to Bank of America, Grand Theft Auto 6 will generate $3.5 billion worth of pre-orders at launch and an average of $2 billion a year thereafter.

Separately, Take Two released its forecast for the second quarter last month, projecting bookings of between $1.5 billion and $1.55 billion, below the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. The company also said it expects a loss of 86 cents to 96 cents per share on revenue of $1.37 billion to $1.42 billion in the same period.

For fiscal 2023, Take Two expects bookings to be between $5.8 billion and $5.9 billion, compared with the consensus estimate of $6.4 billion.

