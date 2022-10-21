Report Essentials

●Build a high-level socialist market economic system, adhere to and improve the basic socialist economic system, unswervingly consolidate and develop the public economy, unswervingly encourage, support and guide the development of the non-public economy, and give full play to the decisive role of the market in resource allocation role, and better play the role of the government.

●Building a modern industrial system, insisting that the focus of economic development is on the real economy, promoting new industrialization, and accelerating the construction of a strong country in manufacturing, quality, aerospace, transportation, network, and digital China.

● Comprehensively promote rural revitalization, adhere to the priority development of agriculture and rural areas, consolidate and expand the achievements of poverty alleviation, accelerate the construction of a strong agricultural country, solidly promote the revitalization of rural industries, talents, culture, ecology, and organizations, consolidate the foundation of food security in all aspects, and firmly hold 1.8 billion The red line of arable land ensures that the Chinese people’s rice bowl is firmly in their own hands.

●Promote coordinated regional development, in-depth implementation of regional coordinated development strategies, major regional strategies, main functional zone strategies, and new urbanization strategies, optimize the layout of major productive forces, and build a regional economic layout and territorial space system with complementary advantages and high-quality development.

●Promote high-level opening to the outside world, steadily expand institutional openings such as rules, regulations, management, and standards, accelerate the construction of a trade powerhouse, promote the high-quality development of the “Belt and Road” initiative, and maintain a diversified and stable international economic pattern and economic and trade relations.

Beijing Connection

General Secretary Xi Jinping clearly stated in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China that the new development concept must be fully, accurately and comprehensively implemented, adhere to the direction of socialist market economic reform, adhere to high-level opening to the outside world, and accelerate the construction of domestic and international circulation with the main body of the domestic cycle. A new development pattern in which dual cycles promote each other.

The blueprint has been drawn, and it is time to forge ahead. Around the report proposed to accelerate the construction of a new development pattern with the domestic cycle as the main body and the domestic and international dual cycles promoting each other, Guangdong representatives, cadres and the masses launched a heated discussion. They said that accelerating the construction of a new development pattern is a systematic and deep-level change that concerns the overall situation. win the future.

Xiao Yafei, representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and Secretary of the Dongguan Municipal Party Committee:

Focus on “Technical Innovation + Advanced Manufacturing” to accelerate high-quality development

“The report profoundly explained the Chinese characteristics and essential requirements of Chinese-style modernization, and pointed out the direction for us to forge ahead in a new journey.” Xiao Yafei, a representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and secretary of the Dongguan Municipal Party Committee, said that last year Dongguan historically reached a trillion-dollar GDP. , a new starting point for a population of 10 million, and the promotion of modernization is the next central task. The whole city will continue to study the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in depth, and benchmark against the new deployment and new requirements put forward by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Carry out comprehensive sorting and systematic planning, creatively implement and implement, and strive to make new and greater contributions to promoting Chinese-style modernization.

Xiao Yafei said that Dongguan must adhere to the theme of promoting high-quality development, always focus on the real economy, unswervingly develop advanced manufacturing, implement the “No. Strategic emerging industry bases, promote the continuous growth of new industries such as new energy, new materials, and biomedicine, promote the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries, accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system, and continuously enhance the development potential.

“The report emphasizes that it is necessary to deeply implement the strategy of rejuvenating the country through science and education, the strategy of strengthening the country with talents, and the strategy of innovation-driven development, open up new fields and new tracks for development, and constantly shape new development momentum and new advantages, which has very strong guiding significance for Dongguan.” Xiao Yafei said, Dongguan will further strengthen the supporting role of education, technology and talents, seize the opportunity of building a comprehensive national science center in the Greater Bay Area, build the Songshan Lake Science City at a high level, accelerate the preparation of the Greater Bay Area University and the City University of Hong Kong (Dongguan), and implement in-depth implementation. “Ten Millions” Talent Project, build a capital of skilled talents, make every effort to build an innovation highland and a talent highland in the Greater Bay Area, and explore more fresh experiences in order to accelerate the realization of high-level scientific and technological self-reliance and self-improvement.

Guo Wenhai, representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and secretary of the Zhongshan Municipal Party Committee:

Promote the integrated development of the east and west sides of the Pearl River Estuary

“The report clearly proposes to build a Chinese-style modernization, and answers what is a Chinese-style modernization and how to build a Chinese-style modernization. The Chinese-style modernization demonstrates our party’s firm confidence in the road, theory, system, and culture. The direction of modernization.” Guo Wenhai, a representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and secretary of the Zhongshan Municipal Party Committee, said that to promote Chinese-style modernization, Zhongshan has the foundation, confidence and confidence. Zhongshan will use the strength of the whole city to promote the construction of the Guangdong Province Pearl River Estuary East and West Sides Integrated Development Reform and Innovation Experimental Zone, better achieve high-quality development, and make due contributions to the promotion of Chinese-style modernization.

Guo Wenhai said that the report emphasized the need to speed up the construction of a new development pattern with the domestic cycle as the main body and the domestic and international dual cycles promoting each other. Zhongshan will focus on six aspects, including business environment, industry, transportation, innovation, social governance, public services, and planning, and promote the integration and interactive development with Shenzhen and other advanced cities on the east bank of the Pearl River Estuary in a project-based list. Quality development, and join hands to build the “Golden Inner Bay” of the world‘s first-class bay area.

Guo Wenhai said that Zhongshan is a city based on industry, and industrial integration and interactive development are the core and key to the construction of the experimental zone. Zhongshan will fully connect with Shenzhen’s “20+8” industrial clusters, build ten thousand-mu-level modern theme industrial parks across towns and streets, and provide industrial space support for high-quality development. The strategic emerging industry layout, constantly enhancing the competitiveness of the manufacturing industry, fully serving the safety and stability of the industrial chain and supply chain of advanced cities on the east bank of the Pearl River estuary such as Shenzhen, and promoting the high-quality economic and social development with the development of the manufacturing industry.

Liu Hongbing, representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and Secretary of the Zhanjiang Municipal Party Committee:

Put the focus of economic development on the real economy

“The report states that high-quality development is the primary task of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way, and Zhanjiang must firmly shoulder the mission of ‘building a provincial sub-central city and accelerating the creation of an important development pole of a modern coastal economic belt’.” Liu Hongbing, the general representative and secretary of the Zhanjiang Municipal Party Committee, said that Zhanjiang will adhere to the deep integration of industrialization, ecology and digitalization, make every effort to accelerate the construction of large parks, promote the development of large cultural tourism, deepen the application of big data, and strive to write a wonderful answer sheet for high-quality development.

Liu Hongbing said that Zhanjiang should unswervingly build a high-level modern industrial system, focus on developing the real economy, and accelerate the construction of major industrial projects such as Baosteel Zhanjiang Iron and Steel, Zhongke Refining and Chemical, BASF, and Lianjiang Clean Energy. Drive the development and growth of five advanced manufacturing clusters of green steel, green petrochemicals, high-end papermaking, green energy and new energy vehicles; focus on the construction of a large industrial cluster in Zhanjiang, Guangdong, and strive to build it into a high-quality manufacturing industry in the coastal economic belt of Guangdong Development demonstration area.

Liu Hongbing said that on the one hand, Zhanjiang should make full use of the 400,000-ton deep-water channel and its unique location advantages, comprehensively connect the construction of “dual zones” and two cooperation zones, deeply participate in the joint construction of the “Belt and Road”, and fully participate in the joint construction of the new western land-sea corridor. , actively promote the construction of the China (Guangdong) Pilot Free Trade Zone Zhanjiang Linkage Development Zone, and make every effort to create a strategic fulcrum of domestic and international dual circulation. On the other hand, Zhanjiang has made great efforts to build a “city of mangroves”, and strives to make “Zhanjiang mangroves” a new business card for the construction of ecological civilization in the province; it has accelerated the construction of provincial marine carbon neutrality pilot cities, and actively promoted the development of mangroves. , salt marshes, fisheries and other marine carbon sink projects, accelerate the transformation of marine ecological advantages to development advantages, and achieve a win-win situation of high-level ecological protection and high-quality economic development.

Liang Bihua, representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and Secretary of the Party Branch of Deqing County Shuanghua Food Factory:

Helping rural revitalization with characteristic industries

“After hearing the report’s series of deployments for the comprehensive promotion of rural revitalization, I am more motivated!” said Liang Bihua, a representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and Secretary of the Party Branch of Deqing County Shuanghua Food Factory. Prioritizing development makes her full of hope for the future development of rural areas and enterprises.

As a grassroots representative from a rural area, Liang Bihua focuses on the development of modern agriculture and the increase of farmers’ employment and income. Liang Bihua said that she found during the survey that the villagers were not worried about not being able to grow agricultural products, but were worried about the sales. Vegetables, melons and fruits are difficult to keep fresh, they are easy to get old when they are placed in the ground, and they are easy to be damaged when they are placed at home. How to make the villagers work at home and increase their income is her concern.

In Liang Bihua’s hometown of Gaozi Village, Zhaoqing City, every household has the tradition of making “Deqing Li” pickled sauerkraut. She founded the Shuanghua Food Factory, which carries out modern industrialized management of the hometown snack “Deqingfen”. By gradually expanding the scale of production, launching characteristic brands and obtaining export licenses, Shuanghua Food Factory not only brought the country side dishes to the international dining table, but also opened the door for the villagers to become rich. income.

“Next, I will take the initiative to preach the spirit of the conference. At the same time, I will continue to devote myself to the cause of rural revitalization and make more contributions to my hometown.” Liang Bihua said that she will base herself on Shuanghua Food Factory to further expand and become stronger. Processing, live marketing, and comprehensively improve product quality and output. Give full play to the role of food factories in linking and leading farmers, further strengthen procurement cooperation with vegetable farmers and fruit farmers, increase training and guidance on planting and breeding techniques, and continue to provide jobs for villagers, so that everyone’s life will be better.

Guangdong Echo

Guangdong cadres and masses hotly discuss building a new development pattern

Promote high-quality development with high-level opening up

Adhere to high-level opening to the outside world, and accelerate the construction of a new development pattern with the domestic cycle as the main body and the domestic and international dual cycles promoting each other… In the past few days, the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has reported on the importance of accelerating the construction of a new development pattern and promoting high-quality development. The discussion aroused heated discussions among Guangdong cadres and masses. Everyone said that they should fully, accurately and fully implement the new development concept, work hard and strive hard based on their own positions, and contribute to the construction of a new development pattern.

Deepen the connection mechanism with Hong Kong and Macao rules

The report proposes to promote high-level opening to the outside world, and steadily expand institutional openings such as rules, regulations, management, and standards. According to Zhang Jiamao, director of Guangzhou Nansha District Development and Reform Bureau and director of the Greater Bay Area Office, collaboration with Hong Kong and Macao is an inherent requirement and unique advantage for Nansha to promote the construction of a major cooperation platform for Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao and to deeply participate in international cooperation. “Nansha will focus on two-way links, join hands with Hong Kong and Macao to expand two-way opening, strengthen global resource allocation capabilities, and demonstrate Nansha’s gateway role by comprehensively deepening reform and opening up.” Zhang Jiamao said that Nansha will deepen the connection mechanism with Hong Kong and Macao rules, strengthen cooperation with Hengqin, The docking interaction and reform linkage between Qianhai and major domestic regional strategies.

Guangzhou Port is the largest comprehensive main hub port in South China. Li Yibo, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of Guangzhou Port Group, said that the Group will conscientiously implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, fully, accurately and comprehensively implement the new development concept, and adhere to a high level of external Opening up, in-depth service of the “Belt and Road” initiative, the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and the construction of a strong transportation country, accelerating the construction of a world-class strong port, making every effort to improve the modernization and internationalization level of the port, and comprehensively enhancing the function of an international shipping and logistics hub, in order to accelerate the construction of new development pattern, and strive to promote high-quality development to make more and greater contributions.

“We will actively explore and promote the connection between tax-related fields and Macau’s rules and mechanisms, jointly implement the preferential tax policies in the cooperation zone, and do a good job in the connection of tax collection and management services between the two places.” The party secretary of the Taxation Bureau of the Hengqin Guangdong-Macao Deep Cooperation Zone of the State Administration of Taxation, Director Yuan Hongbing said that Hengqin has set up the country’s first tax cooperation office for Portuguese-speaking countries and regions to strengthen tax cooperation with members of the “Belt and Road” tax collection and management cooperation mechanism, especially with Portuguese-speaking countries and regions. “We will continue to help enterprises develop markets in countries and regions along the ‘Belt and Road’ such as Portuguese-speaking countries, and implement policies such as tax deferred tax for foreign investors to help build an international tax and business environment,” said Yuan Hongbing.

Technological innovation empowers the real economy

“The report mentioned that insisting on putting the focus of economic development on the real economy and promoting new industrialization has encouraged robotics R&D and manufacturing enterprises.” said Shi Jinbo, co-founder and general manager of Dongguan Liqun Automation Technology Co., Ltd. Intelligent industrial robots can optimize labor allocation for enterprises and promote the transformation and upgrading of small and medium-sized manufacturing enterprises. “The company will thoroughly implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, adhere to the drive of innovation, continue to increase investment in research and development, and further enhance the core competitiveness and market share of domestic industrial robots, in order to boost the development of the real economy and accelerate the construction of a manufacturing powerhouse. Contribution.” Shi Jinbo said.

According to Li Dongsheng, founder and chairman of TCL, the report further pointed out the direction for the development of China‘s high-tech manufacturing industry. “Manufacturing is the foundation of the real economy. As the main body of innovation, enterprises must continue to firmly increase high-tech investment.” Li Dongsheng said that the company will continue to develop high-tech, long-term, heavy-duty, high-tech, long-term, heavy-duty projects such as semiconductor display, new energy photovoltaics and semiconductor materials. Assets of strategic emerging industries, while constantly improving the internal circulation industry chain and strengthening the ability to operate globally.

Optimizing Layout and Promoting Coordinated Regional Development

The report mentioned that efforts should be made to promote urban-rural integration and coordinated regional development. In Shaoguan, Danxia Airport, which was officially opened in November last year, solved the problem of no civil aviation airport in northern Guangdong. Du Hang, Secretary of the Party Branch and Chairman of Shaoguan Danxia Airport Co., Ltd., said that Danxia Airport has successively opened air routes from Shaoguan to Beijing, Shanghai, Zhanjiang, Jieyang and other important cities inside and outside the province, which effectively promotes Shaoguan’s deep connection with big cities and big markets. Accelerate integration into the overall situation of national development. “We will implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in all aspects and the entire process of airport development, drive the flow of people, logistics, capital and information to accelerate the gathering in northern Guangdong, and help Shaoguan to become the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and inland hinterland. An important node for joint development.” Du Hang said.

Optimizing the layout of major productive forces is an important means to promote coordinated regional development. Guo Shengjun, deputy chief engineer and manager of the production technology department of Zhongke Refining and Chemical Company, was deeply touched by this. “In recent years, Zhongke Refinery has witnessed the rise of the 100 billion-level green petrochemical industry cluster in the East Island of Zhanjiang, and also witnessed the continuous growth of the total economic volume of Zhanjiang, a provincial sub-center city.” Guo Shengjun said that Zhongke Refinery gave full play to The role of “chain length” has attracted a number of downstream production and supporting enterprises to settle in and put into production. He said that the company will speed up the construction of world-class refining and chemical bases, continue to be a good “leader” for the local extension of the petrochemical industry chain, and at the same time make full use of the advantages of Zhanjiang’s deep-water port and the company’s self-built port and wharf to develop countries and regions along the “Belt and Road” market, and increase the export of petrochemical products.

Typical sample

Canton Fair: Opening up the dual circulation of domestic and foreign trade

“In order to have a better harvest at the Canton Fair, the company invests heavily in product research and development and improvement every year. This year’s overall business volume is expected to increase by 5% to 10%.” The 132nd Canton Fair is currently underway on the “cloud” side. Wang Qunzhang, the head of Dongguan Ruoxia Import and Export Co., Ltd., expects that, with the help of the Canton Fair, to deepen the domestic and foreign markets, “by enhancing the technical content of products to enhance the stickiness of customers, it will definitely be able to create a new world of international trade.”

Under the background that the epidemic still has a profound impact on international trade, the Canton Fair, which is once again on the “cloud”, continues to iteratively upgrade – further expanding the scope of beneficiary companies, organizing more than 35,000 domestic and foreign companies to participate in the exhibition, an increase of more than 9,600 compared with the 131st session; continued Optimize the experience of the online platform, and set the “Domestic Sales Available” label on the online store pages of exhibitors with domestic sales intentions to improve their recognition.

Many exhibitors found that with the acceleration of domestic consumption upgrade, some domestic buyers have even higher demand for high-tech products or high-end design products than some overseas buyers.

When the world economy and trade are facing profound changes, the Canton Fair directly connects the domestic and international markets and becomes an important platform to promote the domestic and international dual circulation. The 127th Canton Fair in 2020 will be moved to the “cloud” as a whole, and the 130th Canton Fair in 2021 will be the first ultra-large-scale trade show to be held online and offline… The change and innovation of the Canton Fair reflects the resilience and development of China‘s foreign trade under the global epidemic Innovative vitality.

The Canton Fair, known as the “Barometer of China‘s Foreign Trade”, has witnessed China‘s foreign trade over the past ten years. In 2013, China became the world‘s largest trade in goods; in 2020, China‘s total trade in goods and services both jumped to the world‘s first; in 2021, China‘s total trade in goods reached 6.05 trillion US dollars – China steadily from a large economic and trade country to a strong economic and trade country step forward.

Today, more “Made in China” are speeding up transformation and upgrading with the help of the open platform of the Canton Fair, moving towards high-quality development and expanding into a larger market.

Participating in the online Canton Fair for the first time, SKF (Guangzhou) Bearing Co., Ltd. brought the main product – thin-walled precision bearing product series with considerable advantages in the global automation field. “In recent years, we have focused on the development of customized products, which can better meet customer needs. This year’s export orders have steadily increased, and we are full of confidence in overseas markets.” Geng Jizhao, general manager of the company, said excitedly.

“Our products are mainly exported to Latin America, Europe and the Middle East, but we are increasingly aware of the huge market potential in Japan, South Korea, Australia and other countries.” said Ye Deta, Sales Director of the Foreign Trade Department of Guangdong Leiyang Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. After the RCEP (Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership) came into effect, tariff reductions were more favorable and export goods cleared more smoothly, making customers in these markets quickly active. Business cards, we will focus on docking next, and strive to talk about new customers and expand new markets.”

“The Canton Fair provides an important platform for Malaysian companies to purchase Chinese products, which can meet their procurement needs in one stop.” said Lu Guoxiang, president of the Malaysia-China General Chamber of Commerce. After the RCEP came into effect, the chamber of commerce established a special group to combine more than 1,800 members. The resources and needs of the enterprise, to discuss and explore business opportunities together, I believe that buyers will be rewarded in this Canton Fair and achieve a win-win situation.

Nanfang Daily reporter Shang Liyang Bian Delongchangdao Li Han Andong Wang Biao Chen Siqin Peng Lin Liu Shiqiang Liu Wen Yao Chong Liang Han Fan Yongjing Guo Wenjun Wu Zhiyuan

Editor: Liu Jiawen