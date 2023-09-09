Guangxi Teachers Cultivate Technological Talents for Chinese Manufacturing in ASEAN Countries

China News Service, Liuzhou, September 9th: Guangxi Province has dispatched teachers to help deepen the development of Chinese manufacturing in ASEAN countries by sowing the seeds of technological fire. Deng Yimin, the Associate Dean of the School of Automotive Engineering at Guangxi Liuzhou Vocational and Technical College, expressed his willingness to serve as a bridge and spread China‘s manufacturing technology to support talents in ASEAN.

Deng Yimin, who is 52 years old, has a strong background in vocational education, having started his teaching career after working in a factory for two years. His experience teaching overseas has left a lasting impression on him. In 2016, Deng Yimin traveled to Germany to learn about the concept of dual-system vocational education. Little did he know that just a few years later, he would be going abroad again as a disseminator of Chinese vocational education and advanced technology.

The overseas expansion of China‘s automobile and engineering machinery products has highlighted the need for supporting talents in ASEAN countries and the co-building countries of the Belt and Road Initiative. Deng Yimin pointed out that there is a lack of after-sales service talents and technical backbones in these countries, which hinders the full adoption of Chinese products. In response to this, Deng Yimin and his team have developed courses and training standards tailored to the needs of different companies and have been assigned to teach in Thailand, Indonesia, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Teaching abroad comes with its challenges, as educational systems, religious cultures, and student bases vary from country to country. Deng Yimin emphasized the importance of adapting teaching methods and content to suit the specific conditions of each country. Despite the difficulties, Deng Yimin and his team have successfully established “International Craftsman Colleges” in Thailand and Indonesia, working with enterprises to develop local technical skills talents for ASEAN colleges and universities.

As Deng Yimin sows the seeds of Chinese manufacturing technology, he also witnesses the deepening cooperation between China and ASEAN countries. He noted that in 2018, Japanese car brands dominated the streets of ASEAN countries, but in recent years, the presence of Chinese new energy vehicles has increased significantly. This development fills Deng Yimin with a sense of pride and highlights the progress made in China-ASEAN cooperation.

Guangxi Province, as a frontier province for exchanges and cooperation with ASEAN, has been expanding its efforts to send teachers abroad. In recent years, more than 600 individuals have been sent to teach in Chinese schools in Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, and other countries, serving as “envoys of friendship” to promote Chinese culture.

China‘s commitment to deepening the development of Chinese manufacturing in ASEAN countries is evident through the efforts of teachers like Deng Yimin. With their expertise and dedication, they are contributing to the growth of technical skills in ASEAN and fostering greater cooperation between China and its neighboring countries.

