The import and export volume between Guangxi and RCEP member countries exceeds 200 billion yuan, and ASEAN is still Guangxi’s largest trading partner

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-10-28 08:55

The CCTV news client reported that the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) came into effect on January 1 this year. The reporter learned today from Guangxi Department of Commerce, Nanning Customs, Guangxi Department of Industry and Information Technology and other departments that from January to September this year, the import and export volume between Guangxi and RCEP member countries reached 200.19 billion yuan, accounting for 46% of the region’s total foreign trade, accounting for more than 15.4 percentage points nationwide.

It is reported that ASEAN is still Guangxi’s largest trading partner. From January to September this year, the trade volume between Guangxi and ASEAN was 172.88 billion yuan, accounting for 39.7% of the region’s total. In terms of cross-border trade, vigorously promote the construction of Nanning and Chongzuo cross-border e-commerce comprehensive pilot zones. Up to now, Guangxi cross-border e-commerce enterprises have built or leased 13 overseas warehouses in Vietnam and other countries. The import and export volume increased by 66.9% year-on-year. In terms of cross-border finance, the pilot program of financial innovation in the China-Malaysia Qinzhou Industrial Park has been further promoted. As of the end of September, the pilot business volume has accumulated to 19.273 billion yuan; Guilin Bank successfully launched the domestic and foreign currency financing business under the RCEP certificate of origin, the first domestic account of an overseas institution in the country (NRA account) cross-border electronic bank acceptance bill business has landed in Guangxi.

Guangxi closely focuses on the construction of the new land-sea corridor in the west, accelerates the construction of an international logistics hub connecting the RCEP market and the domestic market, and makes every effort to ensure the smooth supply chain of the China-ASEAN cross-border industrial chain. From January to September, a total of 6,557 sea-rail intermodal trains were operated in the new western land-sea channel, an increase of 46%, and 1,786 cross-border trains between China and Vietnam (via Pingxiang Port) were operated, an increase of 33.68%. The container throughput of Beibu Gulf Port was 4.9808 million. Standard boxes, an increase of 18.99%, the international cargo and mail throughput of Nanning Airport completed 52,000 tons, an increase of 315.5%.