New York – After twenty years locked up in Guantanamothe oldest prisoner of the military prison of the American naval base in Cuba was released. With three heart attacks, diabetes, high blood pressure, yet considered for years “too dangerous” to be released, but in the end, at 75 years, Saifullah Paracha he’s out.

Here is our client Saifullah Paracha, formerly the oldest prisoner in Guantanamo Bay at 74yo, having a cup of tea in McDonalds in Karachi this morning.