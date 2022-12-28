







GUANZE MEDICAL (02427) announced that the offer price has been determined at HK$0.53 per offer share. After deducting the underwriting fees and commissions and estimated expenses payable by the company for the global offering, the company will receive an estimated net proceeds from the global offering of approximately It was HK$73.3 million. There are 5,000 shares per board lot, and it is expected that the shares will be traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange at 9:00 a.m. on December 29, 2022 (Thursday).

The Hong Kong Offer Shares initially offered under the Hong Kong Public Offering have been moderately over-subscribed. The company has received a total of 4,492 valid applications to subscribe for a total of 274 million Hong Kong Offer Shares under the Hong Kong Public Offering, which is equivalent to approximately 14.23 times the total number of 19.285 million Hong Kong Offer Shares initially available for subscription under the Hong Kong Public Offering.

