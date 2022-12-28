Home World GUANZE MEDICAL’s public offering was subscribed about 14.23 times and the offering price per share was HK$0.53|GUANZE MEDICAL_Sina Finance_Sina.com
World

GUANZE MEDICAL’s public offering was subscribed about 14.23 times and the offering price per share was HK$0.53|GUANZE MEDICAL_Sina Finance_Sina.com

by admin
GUANZE MEDICAL’s public offering was subscribed about 14.23 times and the offering price per share was HK$0.53|GUANZE MEDICAL_Sina Finance_Sina.com



GUANZE MEDICAL (02427) announced that the offer price has been determined at HK$0.53 per offer share. After deducting the underwriting fees and commissions and estimated expenses payable by the company for the global offering, the company will receive an estimated net proceeds from the global offering of approximately It was HK$73.3 million. There are 5,000 shares per board lot, and it is expected that the shares will be traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange at 9:00 a.m. on December 29, 2022 (Thursday).

The Hong Kong Offer Shares initially offered under the Hong Kong Public Offering have been moderately over-subscribed. The company has received a total of 4,492 valid applications to subscribe for a total of 274 million Hong Kong Offer Shares under the Hong Kong Public Offering, which is equivalent to approximately 14.23 times the total number of 19.285 million Hong Kong Offer Shares initially available for subscription under the Hong Kong Public Offering.

Open an account for stock trading to enjoy benefits, deposit 188 yuan to draw a red envelope, 100% winning!

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in the Sina Finance APP

Responsible editor: Lu Yujun

See also  Caitong Pharmaceutical Xinxuan 6-month holding period mixed fund was established with an initial fundraising scale of about 220 million yuan | Subscription_Sina Finance_Sina.com

You may also like

Eurocorruption, so the clique tried to infiltrate eleven...

Former South Korean President Lee Myung-bak granted amnesty-...

Ukraine, the team of psychologists in Bucha eight...

Overseas financial media focus: U.S. housing prices fell...

Qatargate, Pina Picierno: “The Democratic Party will make...

Qatargate, Kaili tried to make the evidence disappear:...

Usa, the Supreme Court confirms the blockade of...

[Jiang Feng Talks]The Health and Medical Commission stopped...

United States, towards the green light for the...

Serbian army on “combat readiness” on Kosovo border...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy