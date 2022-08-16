With the advent of the summer vacation, the time for teenagers to live and study at home has increased significantly. With the problems of dry eyes and decreased vision, the eye protection lamp market has also entered the peak consumption season. Behind the strong release of consumer demand, many problems have gradually surfaced: the price disparity is large, the decoration exceeds the function, and the “IQ tax” is questioned… What role can eye protection desk lamps play? How to choose high-quality professional eye protection Table lamp? Become the focus of public attention.

Consumer demand is released, and the compound annual growth rate of the market reaches 17%

According to the 2018 “China Compulsory Education Quality Monitoring Report”, the overall myopia rate among Chinese teenagers exceeds half, reaching 53.5%. In 2021, this data will remain high, reaching 52.7%. On the one hand, it is because students study at their desks for a long time, and visual fatigue induces myopia, and on the other hand, it is caused by the long-term use of entertainment products such as mobile phones and tablets.

With the continuous improvement of the income level of urban families, the opening of the “two-child” policy, and the continuous enhancement of parents’ awareness of education investment, the children’s school supplies market has ushered in a wave of significant growth. According to data released by the Prospective Industry Research Institute, eye-protection desk lamps account for 22% of the children’s school supplies market, second only to children’s study desks, with huge development potential.

However, in the “blue ocean” market of eye-protection desk lamps, the prices vary greatly. Eye-protection desk lamps as low as tens of yuan and as high as several thousand yuan have dazzled parents. In previous sampling inspections by relevant regulatory agencies, some products were frequently exposed to “quality” The news of not meeting the standards also worries parents. People from all walks of life have called for the “release” of relevant national standards and regulations.

In this context, in order to further strengthen the prevention and control of young people’s vision, the state issued the “performance requirements for reading and writing desk lamps” GB/T 9473-2017 in 2018. Eye Table Lamp” standard. In the same year, Opple Lighting and other leading domestic lighting brands took the lead in responding to the national requirements for the prevention and control of juvenile myopia, and after fully conducting market research, independently developed and launched Opple’s first-generation eye protection desk lamp that meets the CQC9473 standard. After its listing, it quickly caused strong repercussions, with an annual shipment of more than 2 million units, and a favorable rate of more than 95% on the e-commerce platforms of the main products, which is favored by consumers.

The release of consumer demand, the support of national policies, and the entry of a number of leading companies such as Op Lighting… have made the eye protection table lamp market grow rapidly. According to Quantuo data, the market size of eye protection table lamps will reach 4.925 billion yuan in 2021, with a compound annual growth rate of 17%. It is estimated that the market size will exceed 8.352 billion yuan in 2015.

Young mothers are the mainstream, and professional performance has become the preferred standard

With the vigorous development of the eye protection table lamp market, consumers’ purchasing concepts and behavior habits also show distinctive characteristics of the times. According to the public information of CSA Research and iResearch, the current generation of parents born in the 1980s and 1990s is the “main force” in the consumption of eye-protection table lamps. The educational concept and consumption concept tend to “choose the best within the affordable range”. Bao Ma accounted for 72.3%.

In addition, because the eye protection desk lamp does not need to be installed and debugged, and the online price is transparent, more than 80% of consumers in first-tier cities say they are more willing to buy from online channels. Taking Op Lighting as an example, online sales of eye protection desk lamps account for more than 70%.

When purchasing, in the early years, because the standard of eye protection table lamps was not yet popular, the appearance and price affected the decision-making of parents. As more professional lighting brands join the competition, professional performance has increasingly become one of the most important factors affecting consumer purchases. According to the data provided by CSA Research, 40.3% of parents hope to protect their eyesight through professional light source, no blue light hazard, no stroboscopic, soft and uniform light, and large coverage. 28.6% of parents believe that convenient functions such as automatic brightness adjustment and intelligent voice control also help to increase their willingness to purchase.

With the shift in demand, consumer price “sensitivity” has also gradually decreased. According to CSA Research, 77.3% of consumers are willing to choose eye protection desk lamps in the range of 200-500 yuan, and 14.7% of consumers accept the price of 500-1000 yuan. This fully shows that the purchasing willingness and purchasing power of the younger generation of parents are gradually increasing, and professional eye protection desk lamps have become the current consumption trend.

Focusing on upgrading consumer demand, Oppo small lighthouse series eye protection table lamp is available

In the post-epidemic era, as teenagers spend more time at home, the usage scenarios of eye protection desk lamps are increasingly diversified. In addition to homework reading and writing, online classes, painting and reading parent-child activities, time management reminders, and night-time waking up, the eye-protecting desk lamp is indispensable. To this end, based on changes in the market and consumers, and according to the preferences of the main customer groups born in the 1980s and 1990s, in July 2022, Opple Lighting will launch a new upgrade and launch the second-generation product – Opple Lighthouse Series Eye Protection Desk Lamp (Yuan Rui 2 Pro).

It is understood that compared with the first-generation products, the optical parameters of the upgraded Opel small lighthouse series eye protection desk lamp have been fully optimized. On the basis of meeting the national AA-level illumination and uniformity, it has also passed the SMQ “illuminance and uniformity of illumination”. , retinal blue light hazard, flicker, power factor, chromaticity tolerance, color rendering index, spectral similarity” eight health parameter evaluation tests, were awarded AAA-level certification, meet the requirements of no video flicker, no blue light hazard, high display With professional features such as color index, the overall eye protection optical performance is nearly 50% higher than the national standard, which can effectively prevent juvenile myopia.

In order to better meet the needs of consumers for illumination uniformity and illumination range, the person in charge of the design of related products of Oppo Lighting said that the second generation of products was inspired by the human eye, and created and developed the “three-in-one micro-control light technology“. The inner ring is soft light, the middle ring is anti-glare, and the outer ring is light-controlled. With the help of 200 million micron-level light guide points in the lamp to refract the light source, the 200 million light guide points are seamlessly connected, which greatly improves the illumination area and uniformity, creating a More uniform and soft light, effectively relieve eye fatigue.

Taking into account the needs of the younger generation of consumers for a smart and convenient experience, the Oppo Lighthouse series of eye protection desk lamps have added APP intelligent control functions, which can be connected to mainstream wisdom such as Ouxiangjia, Tmall Genie, Xiaodu Speaker, Xiaoai Classmates, etc. Home platforms and devices bring new experiences such as remote control and intelligent voice control to consumers.

“Considering that intelligence is the future trend, the new product also adds an intelligent photosensitive module design, which can automatically adjust the light and shade according to the changes in the surrounding environment, making it more user-friendly,” said the person in charge of related product design of OP Lighting. In addition, the intelligent adjustable touch screen panel, intelligent dual-control dimming strip and other designs allow consumers to adjust the brightness and color temperature at any time with the touch of a finger, with a sense of technology and experience.

In addition, in order to control the continuous reading and writing time of young people and pay attention to the combination of work and rest, this new product also adds a Pomodoro timer that automatically reminds children to rest for 5 minutes every 25 minutes, as well as soft night lights and other functions to meet the needs of multiple scenes and multiple Functional application requirements.

Protecting young people’s vision health is a long-term and systematic project, which is inseparable from the guidance of national policies, social attention, and family attention. As a leading enterprise in the lighting industry, Opple will actively respond to the country’s call for the prevention and treatment of juvenile myopia, lead the industry trend with professionalism and intelligence, bring high-quality eye care products to Chinese consumers, and help create a social atmosphere of eye care and eye care. , and protect a bright future with thousands of consumers, and jointly build a healthy and beautiful life.

