Guatemala: Arévalo wins, his party suspended

Bernardo Arévalo’s surprising victory was overshadowed by the suspension of his party, the Movimiento Semilla, by the Supreme Electoral Tribunal. The new president announces an appeal

After the surprise election of Bernardo Arévalo, president of the Semilla Movement, Guatemala continues to live in uncertainty. The General Directorate of Citizens’ Register of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal has in fact suspended his party, accused of falsifying the registration of its militants between 2017 and 2018. His supporters cry out for “judicial guilt”.

After the first electoral round of 25 June, which had seen the Movimiento Semilla assert itself in second place – a formation of popular extraction capable of obtaining an important number of votes -, there had been a denunciation of alleged irregularity by the electoral court, motivated by the forgery of signatures which had caused thousands of citizens to protest in the squares of the country. The announced technical coup, ie the exclusion of Semilla from the ballot on August 20, was ultimately thwarted by the Public Prosecutor’s decision to readmit him, but the pervasive concern about elections that could change the political face of the Central American country remained.

Strikes and marches accompanied an electoral campaign that pitted those who had led the country for years and the Movement capable of renewing the political face of Guatemala. Surprisingly, and against all odds, the latter won a historic victory, which is now however threatened by the Electoral Tribunal.

President Bernardo Arévalo and Vice-President Karin Herrara have criticized the resolution of the Citizens’ Register which cancels the legal personality of the political party Movimiento Semilla. At the press conference, Arévalo underlined that the results of the second electoral round “confirm the strong and sovereign decision of the Guatemalan people”.

“Starting now, nothing can prevent us from taking office on January 14, 2024, as established by the Constitution,” said the winner of the ballot. Now the Movimiento will present an appeal for the annulment of the resolution of the Citizens’ Register, which arrived before the plenary session of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) formalized the results of the presidential elections.

The General Secretariat of the Organization of American States (OAS) called for “an end to actions that erode the rule of law” and reiterated “the importance of adhering to democratic principles and respecting the will of citizens”.

Thousands of young people leave Guatemala every year to work in the Mexican coffee plantations or in the USA. Corruption prevents the development of a fertile and luxuriant land, but in which the population – especially those of the countryside – live in great misery.

