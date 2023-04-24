Guatemala President’s visit to Taiwan will rarely give a speech to the Legislative Yuan

24.04.2023

After Honduras broke off diplomatic relations with Taiwan, Guatemala became one of the few Central American countries that Taiwan has diplomatic relations with. This time, the president of a dangerous country visited Taiwan. In order to express the highest courtesy and attention, Taiwan received the whole process with high standards. This is also the first time in 13 years that a foreign head of state has given a speech to Taiwan’s Legislative Yuan.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei led a delegation to visit Taiwan on Monday (April 24) and arrived at Taoyuan Airport at 5:24 in the morning, starting a 4-day state visit to Taiwan. 25 The day is more expected to deliver a speech at the Taiwan Legislative Yuan. You Xikun, President of Taiwan’s Legislative Council, said that this is the first time in 13 years that a head of state has come to Taiwan to give a speech.

During Jamaat’s visit to Taiwan this time, Taiwan officials welcomed him grandly with senior officials and military salutes. Taiwan Foreign Minister Wu Zhaoxie also went to pick up the plane in person, hugged Jamaat inside the state guest gate, and the scene was harmonious; Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen will also welcome him with a grand military salute , a state banquet and honors, expressing the highest courtesy and attention to his visit to Taiwan; in addition, given that Jamaat suffers from multiple sclerosis and needs to walk on crutches, the Taiwan authorities will make an exception and allow his car to drive directly to the entrance of the conference venue. To reduce the number of times Jamaat walks and climbs ladders.

During Jamaat’s visit to Taiwan, he will meet with Tsai Ing-wen, accept Taiwan Vice President Lai Qingde’s banquet, meet with Guatemalan students, visit technology companies, and attend the opening event of “Guatemala Coffee Culture Month” and “Coffee Fat Cards in Taiwan” , To further enhance the bilateral economic and trade investment relations between Taiwan and crisis. On the 21st, the Guatemala Presidential Palace issued a statement stating that this trip hopes to learn about Taiwan’s business model so that it can be replicated in Guatemala.

Before the visit, Jamaat also posted a video of the talk on Twitter on the 23rd, saying: “We are going to Taiwan to send a clear message to the world that all countries should enjoy the right to self-government.”

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on the 24th that members of the Jamaat government’s visiting delegation include Guatemalan Congress Speaker Shirley Joanna Rivera Zaldaña, Foreign Minister Mario Adolfo Búcaro Flores, Finance Minister Edwin Oswaldo Martínez Cameros, Agriculture and Livestock Minister Edgar René de León Moreno and Economy Minister Janio Moacyr Rosales Alegría and other important officials.

In March this year, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (left) visited Guatemala and walked side by side with Guatemala Foreign Minister Mario Bucaro at the welcoming ceremony.



One of Taiwan’s few Central American allies

Since Honduras switched to establishing diplomatic relations with China in March this year, Guatemala and Belize have become Taiwan’s only remaining diplomatic relations in Central America and one of Taiwan’s only 13 international relations.

In early April, three weeks before Jamaat’s visit to Taiwan, Tsai Ing-wen visited Guatemala as one of the stops on the 10-day “Partners for Democracy and Common Prosperity Tour”. During the visit, Tsai Ing-wen expressed her willingness to establish more cooperation with the Jamaat government and promised to continue to provide assistance to “partners of democracy”.

Jamaat also reiterated Guatemala’s “recognition” of Taiwan’s sovereignty and heralded the signing of an agreement as partner countries to boost the export of Guatemalan coffee, sugar and other products. Jamat also pointed out that Taiwan will also assist Guatemala in establishing a natural disaster fund and provide US$1.5 million in assistance for its airport air-conditioning system.

On the 19th, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin responded to Guatemala’s plan to visit Taiwan, saying that adhering to the “one China” principle is “international justice, the aspiration of the people, and the general trend.” A trick of self-deception”.

Wang Wenbin warned Guatemala that “any action that stubbornly insists on a wrong position is doomed to failure”, and advised the Jamaat government not to “help the evildoers, seek their own selfish interests, and go against international trends and the aspirations of the Guatemalan people.”

In response, Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement condemning the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs for insulting our diplomatic allies and their heads of state with words that “extremely disrespect other countries” and expressing solemn protest against “this kind of rude behavior that is not in line with a civilized society.”

Which other countries does Taiwan have diplomatic relations with? Guatemala Latin America has the highest concentration of countries with diplomatic relations with Taiwan, with a total of 8 countries. Guatemala is bordered by the Pacific Ocean to the west, the Caribbean Sea to the east, and Mexico to the north. It is one of the ancient Mayan cultural centers. The population is 11.24 million, and the capital is Guatemala City. Most of the residents believe in Catholicism, and the official language is Spanish. Established diplomatic relations with the Republic of China in 1933. Which other countries does Taiwan have diplomatic relations with? Paraguay Paraguay is a landlocked country in South America, with an area of ​​410,000 square kilometers and a population of 6.64 million. The capital is Asunción, and the official language is Spanish. Agriculture and animal husbandry are the main pillars of the country’s economy, and the Paraguayan national football team is a strong team in South America. Established diplomatic relations with Taiwan in 1957. Paraguay will hold a presidential election in April 2023. Opposition candidates have stated that if elected, they will consider breaking diplomatic relations with Taiwan and establishing diplomatic relations with China instead. Which other countries does Taiwan have diplomatic relations with? Belize Also known as Belize, formerly known as British Honduras, it is located on the east coast of Central America. It is the least populous and least densely populated country in Central America. Which other countries does Taiwan have diplomatic relations with? St. Vincent The full name is “Saint Vincent and the Grenadines”, referred to as Saint Vincent, located in Latin America, and has established diplomatic relations with the Republic of China since 1981. Which other countries does Taiwan have diplomatic relations with? Saint Kitts and Nevis Also known as Saint Kitts and Nevis, it is located in the Caribbean Sea. In May 2018, when Taiwan was denied participation in the World Health Assembly (WHA), representatives of Saint Kitts and Nevis met with the Minister of Health and Welfare of Taiwan and supported Taiwan’s participation in the Assembly. Which other countries does Taiwan have diplomatic relations with? Haiti Haiti is a Caribbean island country with an area of ​​28,000 square kilometers and a population of 10.7 million. Its capital is Port-au-Prince. The official languages ​​are French and Haitian. Haiti is one of the poorest countries in the world. After the 2010 earthquake, Haiti’s economy relied to a certain extent on assistance from the international community. Established diplomatic relations with Taiwan in 1956. Which other countries does Taiwan have diplomatic relations with? saint lucia Also translated as Saint Lucia, it is a volcanic island country located in the Caribbean Sea. Once established diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China in 1997, but severed diplomatic relations with the Republic of China (Taiwan). After that, it resumed diplomatic relations with the Republic of China in 2007. Which other countries does Taiwan have diplomatic relations with? Eswatini Also translated, Swaziland is located in southeastern Africa, bordering Mozambique in the east and bordering South Africa in the rest of the directions. It has an area of ​​17,400 square kilometers and a population of 1.3 million. The official languages ​​are English and Swati, and the economy is mainly dependent on South Africa. Established diplomatic relations with Taiwan in 1968. Which other countries does Taiwan have diplomatic relations with? Palau Also translated as Palau, it is located in the Western Pacific Ocean and established diplomatic relations with the Republic of China in 1999. Beginning in 2017, after China ordered travel agencies to suspend flights to Palau on the grounds of maintaining diplomatic relations between Palau and the Republic of China, Chinese tourists dropped sharply. Due to the fact that there are so few passengers from China, Palau Pacific even announced in 2018 that it decided to suspend flights to China based on cost considerations. Which other countries does Taiwan have diplomatic relations with? Marshall Islands The Marshall Islands is an island country located in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. It consists of more than 1,000 islands and reefs, covering an area of ​​181 square kilometers. It has a population of 53,000, mainly Micronesians. The official languages ​​are English and Marshallese. It became independent from the United States in 1986 and established diplomatic relations with Taiwan in 1998. Which other countries does Taiwan have diplomatic relations with? Nauru Republic Nauru, also translated as Nauru, is an island country located in the central South Pacific Ocean, with an area of ​​24 square kilometers and a population of 10,200. Nauru was occupied by Japan during World War II. After the war, it was jointly hosted by Australia, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand. It became independent in 1968. Established diplomatic relations with Taiwan in 1980, severed diplomatic relations in 2003, and resumed diplomatic relations in 2005. Which other countries does Taiwan have diplomatic relations with? Tuvalu Located in the South Pacific Ocean, Tuvalu consists of nine atolls, with a land area of ​​about 26 square kilometers and a population of 11,000. Established diplomatic relations with Taiwan in 1979. Tuvalu, with the highest altitude of 4.5 meters, is seriously threatened by rising sea levels. In 2001, the country’s leader said in a statement that due to the fate of the country being swallowed by sea water, the country’s residents would gradually evacuate and the whole country would relocate to New Zealand. Which other countries does Taiwan have diplomatic relations with? vatican The Vatican is Taiwan’s only diplomatic diplomatic relationship in Europe. Located in the city of Rome, the Vatican covers an area of ​​only 0.44 square kilometers. It is known as the country within the city and is the seat of the Holy See. Established diplomatic relations with the Republic of China in 1942.

(comprehensive report)

© 2023 Deutsche Welle Copyright Statement: All content in this article is protected by copyright law and may not be used without special authorization from Deutsche Welle. Any wrongdoing will result in recovery and be subject to criminal prosecution.